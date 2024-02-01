Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Invictus Games 2025 'One Year to Go' Celebrations in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are set to grace the 'One Year to Go' celebrations for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The royal couple will be in Canada from February 14 to 16, immersing themselves in the Winter Training Camp and engaging with the International Invictus Community, which includes team managers, coaches, and competitors.

Invictus Games: A Legacy of Resilience

The Invictus Games, an initiative of Prince Harry, are a global adaptive sports event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans. The games debuted in 2014, inspired by Prince Harry's visit to the Warrior Games in 2013. The 2025 Games in Canada will not only mark the first time the event returns to a former host country, it will also introduce winter adaptive sports to the competition.

A Royal Connection to Canada

Canada holds a special place in the hearts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their connection with the Invictus Games runs deep, having publicly debuted as a couple at the Toronto Games in 2017. The couple also spent their first holiday season as a family in Vancouver in 2019 and surprised fans with an appearance at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game.

Family Ties and Future Plans

Prince Harry expressed that having Meghan by his side at the Invictus Games means everything to him. The couple is eagerly anticipating bringing their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the 2025 Games. Meghan hinted at this during their upcoming visit, stirring anticipation among fans and participants alike. The couple's influence and commitment to the Games symbolize their dedication to service, resilience, and unity.