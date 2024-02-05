Prince George Cougars Announce 'Cougars Fight Cancer' Game: Sports, Unity, and a Fight Against Cancer

In an effort to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, the Prince George Cougars have announced a unique event - the 'Cougars Fight Cancer' game. Scheduled for Family Day, February 19th at 3:00 pm, the Cougars will host the Seattle Thunderbirds at the CN Centre. The event is brought to life by PRD Construction and promises an engaging afternoon filled with sports, camaraderie, and goodwill.

Fundraising for a Cause

With the objective of supporting the BC Cancer Foundation, the event will feature a Mega 50/50 Jackpot, guaranteed to start at a whopping $60,000 by Wood Wheaton Supercenter. The jackpot, a significant fundraising component of the event, is designed to attract larger participation, and build anticipation and excitement.

Special Jerseys for a Special Cause

Adding a touch of novelty and visual appeal, the Cougars will don specially designed jerseys for this occasion. In a post-game event, these jerseys will be auctioned off to the highest bidders, with all proceeds going towards the BC Cancer Foundation. This creative approach not only enhances the sporting spirit but also serves as a powerful symbol of the fight against cancer.

A Personal Connection

Paul Danbrook from PRD Construction, the presenting sponsor of the game, shared his personal connection to the cause. He emphasized the importance of raising cancer awareness, supporting research for cures, and enhancing treatments. His heartfelt words served as a reminder of the larger purpose of the game, beyond the thrill and competition of the sport.