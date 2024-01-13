Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League’s Ascent

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, the vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, has been actively involved in the meetings for the Ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. Discussions have been conducted on various topics, including the approval of a new logo and mascot for the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games, and Harbin’s preparations to host the event. The committee members have also visited sports facilities in Harbin and Yabuli, which included athletes’ villages, media villages, and snow sports fields. The games are set to occur from February 28 to March 9, 2025.

A New Chapter in Saudi Arabian Football

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on Saudi Arabian football has been acknowledged by Real Madrid’s captain Nacho. Nacho believes that Ronaldo’s presence in the Saudi Pro League will help elevate the league to one of the top ranks globally. With Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, the country has been gaining more traction in hosting top international sports events, as seen in the forthcoming El Clasico, the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.

The Bundesliga and the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer

In the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen achieved a late victory against Augsburg, courtesy of a goal from Exequiel Palacios, thus maintaining their lead over Bayern Munich. This match marked the first round of fixtures following the death of German football legend Franz Beckenbauer. In another match, Eintracht Frankfurt triumphed over RB Leipzig, resulting in a climb up the league table. These events underscore the vibrant activities and developments in international football.

The Ronaldo Effect

Despite being 38, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show remarkable physical fitness and work ethic. His commitment to fitness and nutrition, coupled with his impressive performance in the Saudi Pro League, is influencing the growth of the league. After finishing 2023 as the world’s top scorer with 54 goals for club and country, Ronaldo’s influence is undeniably reshaping the trajectory of Saudi Arabian football.