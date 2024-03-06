Prince Albert Raiders Gear Up for Crucial Weekend Battles Against Oil Kings, Tigers

With the finish line on the 2023-24 WHL campaign in sight, the Prince Albert Raiders (29-27-1-3) are still in the playoff hunt and looking for a little home cooking this weekend as they welcome two Central division opponents to the Art Hauser Centre. The Edmonton Oil Kings (22-35-2-1) and Medicine Hat Tigers (34-19-5-2) are on the docket for the Raiders, with both teams making their final regular season visits to the Art Hauser Centre.

Strategic Preparation Against Edmonton Oil Kings

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says Prince Albert will need to play to their strengths against the Oil Kings. "Edmonton plays a very structured game. They're hard on the puck. Obviously, they get some offense from (Marc) Lajoie on the back end, they've got some guys up front that can really do some damage. They're probably looking to play spoiler here a little bit, and we've got to make sure that we're not complicating things. We've got to keep the game simple for us." The Raiders currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, only a single point up on Lethbridge who hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

Focus on Defense in Preparation for Medicine Hat Tigers

On Saturday night, the Raiders will welcome the Central division leading Medicine Hat Tigers. The Raiders have won the last two meetings, downing the Tigers 3-2 on home ice back on February 3 and skated to a 2-1 shootout win at Co-op Place on February 16. Truitt says the Raiders are going to focus on their own end of the ice during practice this week in preparation for the Tigers. "Medicine Hat has a very highly talented, flowing team. Defense is going to be a primary, priority importance for us leading into that game. With both teams, we've got to be able to take advantage of any offensive chances that we do get."

Securing Crucial Points for Playoff Position

The Raiders secured four points last week, downing the Red Deer Rebels on home ice and picking up a road win over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Truitt says he liked what he saw early from the Raiders in both games and the team is looking for more of the same this weekend. "Starts are going to be important here, and to get the momentum is going to be key. And it's always better to play aggressively rather than standing around and having miscues (or) missed assignments. We want to let our offence and our speed take over. That's something that we did in the victories. We were hungry in our re-attacks in the offensive zone. I thought we did a great job." Puck drops at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night at the Art Hauser Centre.