Primo Colon Discusses WWC Role, Upcoming Match Against Ray Gonzalez in Puerto Rico

After ending a 13-year career with WWE, Primo Colon has found a new beginning in the wrestling world, embracing both the ring and the business side of World Wrestling Council (WWC), a promotion owned by his father, Carlos Colon. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Colon shared insights on his administrative role at WWC and his anticipation for his next high-profile match against Puerto Rican legend Ray Gonzalez at WWC's La Hora de la Verdad.

Transition to WWC: A Family Legacy Continues

Primo Colon's journey from WWE to WWC represents not just a career shift but a continuation of a family legacy. Colon has taken an active role in the administrative aspects of WWC, helping to shape the branding and creative direction of the promotion. His efforts are part of a broader strategy to bolster the already rich history of Puerto Rican wrestling, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Colon's involvement in WWC underscores a deep commitment to the family business and the growth of professional wrestling in Puerto Rico.

La Hora de la Verdad: A Showcase of Talent

La Hora de la Verdad, set to take place at the Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, promises to be a landmark event for WWC. Colon's match against Ray Gonzalez is just one of several anticipated bouts, with the event also featuring matches such as Chris Adonis vs. Intelecto Cinco Estrellas and Gilbert vs. Shelton Benjamin. This event not only highlights the talent within WWC but also attracts stars from around the wrestling world, including Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE), who appeared at WWC's Euphoria event earlier in the year.

Future Prospects and Fan Engagement

Primo Colon's enthusiasm for WWC's future is palpable. With business picking up and fans tuning in with keen interest, Colon views Puerto Rico as a burgeoning hotspot in professional wrestling. His dual role as a wrestler and an administrator allows him to directly influence the direction of WWC, ensuring that it remains a vital part of Puerto Rico's wrestling scene. As WWC continues to celebrate its rich history and embrace new challenges, Colon's leadership and vision could very well shape the future of wrestling in Puerto Rico.

As WWC's La Hora de la Verdad approaches, fans and wrestlers alike are eager to witness the next chapter in this storied promotion's history. With Primo Colon at the forefront, both in the ring and behind the scenes, WWC is poised for continued growth and success. The event promises not only to showcase the talent and dedication of its wrestlers but also to solidify WWC's place in the heart of Puerto Rican wrestling culture.