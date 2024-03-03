Primera División Roundup: Moreno's Hat-Trick Powers Lanús, Cavani Shines for Boca

On an action-packed Sunday in Primera División, Lanús and Boca Juniors emerged victorious, with standout performances from Moreno and Cavani respectively. Lanús crushed Defensa y Justicia 4-0, largely thanks to Moreno's impressive hat-trick, while Boca Juniors overcame Belgrano with a 3-2 scoreline, with Cavani netting three times to seal the win.

Stellar Performances Highlight Sunday Matches

The day kicked off with Lanús showcasing their dominance against Defensa y Justicia. Moreno opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and didn't look back, finding the net again in the 61st and 70th minutes. Boca Juniors, on the other hand, faced a resilient Belgrano but ultimately triumphed thanks to Cavani's penalty kick and two additional goals, marking a memorable performance for the Uruguayan striker.

Other Noteworthy Encounters

Elsewhere, Godoy Cruz managed a draw against Estudiantes in a tightly contested match that ended 1-2. The highlight was Altamira's goal, which brought Godoy Cruz back into the game. Meanwhile, the eagerly awaited match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo was scheduled to captivate audiences with both teams looking to climb higher in the standings.

Upcoming Fixtures to Watch

The Primera División does not slow down, with crucial matches like Instituto vs Huracán and Racing Club vs Sarmiento lined up. These fixtures are pivotal for teams aiming to secure their positions at the top of the table or fight off relegation threats as the season progresses.

As the Primera División heats up, the performances of key players like Moreno and Cavani not only excite fans but also shape the course of the competition. Their contributions on the field have been monumental, influencing not just the outcome of their respective matches but also the morale and dynamics of their teams. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how these players and their teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in this thrilling league.