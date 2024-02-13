Preston North End Secures Promising Talent: Noah Mawene Signs New Contract

In an exciting turn of events, Preston North End has announced the signing of young midfielder Noah Mawene to a new contract, extending his stay until the summer of 2026. The 19-year-old prodigy, son of former PNE defender Youl, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and commitment to working hard to establish a successful career with the club.

A New Chapter Begins

Mawene, who signed professional terms at the age of 17, was set to be out of contract this summer. However, he has now extended his deal for two more years. With three senior appearances already under his belt, the young player is eager to make the most of this opportunity to learn and develop his career at Deepdale.

A Bright Future Awaits

Manager Ryan Lowe, who gave Mawene his senior debut in December 2022, is thrilled to have secured the young talent's services for an extended period. "Noah is a great lad with a good attitude," Lowe said, praising Mawene's training and dedication. "He has the potential for a bright future here at PNE, and I'm looking forward to seeing him continue to grow and develop in the next couple of years."

A Legacy Continues

As the son of a former PNE defender, Mawene is no stranger to the club's rich history and culture. His father, Youl, played for Preston North End during the 2000-2001 season, and now Noah has the chance to carve out his own legacy at Deepdale. With a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to success, there's no doubt that this young player is poised to make a lasting impact on the team.

As Preston North End continues to nurture and support promising talents like Noah Mawene, fans can look forward to an exciting future filled with passion, dedication, and top-notch performances.

Key Points: