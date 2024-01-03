Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game

In a display of tenacity and skill, the Preston Indians boys’ basketball team sealed their victory over Mountain Crest Mustangs with a 62-50 scoreline on December 29, 2023. The home game, which was the Indians’ final one for the year, saw the team establish an early upper hand and maintain it through to the end, closing the first quarter at a comfortable lead of 25-13.

Defensive Prowess and Offensive Strikes

Despite the Mustangs’ zone defense slowing down the Indians’ scoring prowess in the second quarter, Preston’s effective defense limited the Mustangs to a mere nine points. This strategic play resulted in a 31-22 lead at halftime. The third quarter saw the Indians extend their lead to 14 points – a gap they successfully maintained until the final buzzer.

Key Contributors to Victory

Several players contributed significantly to the Indians’ win. Jake Schumann led the charge with a season-high 16 points, followed by Cruz Harris who chipped in with 15 points. Reggie Larsen added 11 points to the tally, hitting the mark with three 3-point shots. Druw Jones and Tytan Knapp also contributed eight points each, with Kolter Moffitt rounding off the scoring with four points.

Building Momentum for Upcoming Games

This victory carries considerable significance for the Indians as they aim to gather momentum for their upcoming road games and, eventually, their district games. The Lady Indians basketball team, on the other hand, did not have any games during the break but are slated to host Pocatello on January 3 and Highland on January 5. They will then face an away game challenge against Century on January 9.