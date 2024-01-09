en English
Sports

Prestige Memorabilia to Auction Rafael Nadal’s 2007 French Open Championship Racket

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
In an announcement that has set the tennis world abuzz, Prestige Memorabilia has put up a significant piece of tennis history for auction: Rafael Nadal’s championship point winning racket from the 2007 French Open Final. This is the very racket with which Nadal triumphed over Roger Federer, securing his third Grand Slam title. The auction, which commences today, January 9th, will run until January 28th on the company’s official website.

A Piece of Tennis History

The racket holds a value that transcends monetary estimation, embodying a moment of sheer triumph in the annals of tennis. It is expected to fetch a price upwards of $150,000, a testament to the significance it holds for fans and collectors alike. This particular racket was not just a tool, but a symbol of Nadal’s indomitable spirit and his dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Authenticity Assured

Adding to its allure, the racket comes with a Resolution Photomatch certificate, a seal of authenticity that verifies it as the one used to win the championship point. Previously, it held a place of honor in Ken Rosewall’s collection at the now-closed Australian Tennis Museum, further cementing its historical relevance.

More Than Just a Racket

Besides the star attraction, Nadal’s racket, the auction also includes memorabilia from other tennis legends such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Ken Rosewall. These items, each with their own tale to tell, represent the grand tapestry of tennis history and the titanic clashes that have shaped it.

The 2007 French Open was a landmark moment in tennis, marking not only Nadal’s supremacy on clay but also setting the stage for one of the most storied rivalries in the sport with Federer. The racket, a silent witness to all these events, now stands as a timeless symbol of these unforgettable moments.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

