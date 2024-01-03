en English
Sports

Presque Isle Spring Sportsman’s Show 2024: Bigger Venue, New Attractions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Presque Isle Spring Sportsman’s Show 2024: Bigger Venue, New Attractions

The Presque Isle Fish and Game Club’s Spring Sportsman’s Show, a staple event in Maine’s outdoor and sporting calendar, is all set to make a grand comeback in 2024. This year, the club is taking the event to a larger venue – The Forum in Presque Isle – and promises an exciting lineup of new attractions, alongside an expanded array of vendors.

Presque Isle Club’s Leap to The Forum

Accommodating at least 60 vendors, The Forum offers a significant leap from the previous limit of 40 vendors at the University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Gentile Hall. The move not only allows for more exhibitors but also offers more space for food and activities, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

With 350 members, the Presque Isle Fish and Game Club is one of the largest of its kind in Maine. The annual spring show serves as the club’s primary fundraiser, supporting an array of community programs. The 2023 event saw an impressive turnout of over 4,000 attendees, surpassing pre-COVID numbers and prompting the move to a larger venue.

New Attractions and Familiar Favorites

While the 2024 show promises new vendors, it is the addition of fresh attractions that truly sets it apart. This year, attendees can look forward to an electronic skeet-and-trap shotgun game, an air bow range from Cabela’s, and an expanded version of L.L. Bean’s popular catch-and-release fish pond.

Moreover, the event will also see the return of organizations such as Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and the Maine Forest Service, but with larger exhibition spaces. Vendors from New England, Canada, and as far as New York eagerly participate in the show, adding to its diverse appeal.

Fundraising for a Cause

The Aroostook Sportsman’s Association, the club’s nonprofit arm, is handling the sign-ups for vendors. The proceeds from the event go towards funding youth programs, scholarships, and training programs throughout Aroostook. Thus, the Spring Sportsman’s Show is not just a celebration of outdoor sports and nature, but also a significant contributor to the community.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

