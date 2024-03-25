President Ruto Donates Sh10M to AFC Leopards, Champions Kenyan Football Heritage

President William Ruto graced AFC Leopards' 60th-anniversary celebration, held at Nyayo National Stadium, with a significant donation of Sh 10 million, underlining the event's highlight and further cementing the club's storied role in Kenya's football saga. Alongside Ruto, notable figures such as Prime Cabinet Minister Musalia Mudavadi and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba made generous contributions, showcasing widespread support for the club's enduring legacy and future aspirations.
A Weekend of Football and Festivities
The two-day celebration kicked off on March 23, featuring a packed schedule of events that included a historic match against Spanish fourth division team AE Ramassa. Despite an early setback, AFC Leopards, buoyed by a blend of current players and legends, mounted a remarkable comeback to clinch a 4-3 victory. The event also spotlighted women's football with a draw between Leopards' ladies team and the Gor Mahia queens, alongside a series of matches that celebrated the club's rich heritage and community support.
Community and Leadership Rally Behind Leopards
Under the stewardship of Chairman Dan Shikanda, the anniversary event transcended football, incorporating a cultural Luhyia night that celebrated the community's heritage. The club's leadership, including Head Coach Tomas Trucha, expressed a determined vision to break a 26-year league title drought by clinching the league next season and securing a spot in the CAF Confederations Cup. The significant financial support from President Ruto and other leaders underscores a collective belief in the club's potential to achieve these lofty goals.
Looking Forward: A Bright Future for AFC Leopards
As the curtains came down on AFC Leopards' 60th-anniversary celebrations, the event not only commemorated the club's historical achievements but also set the stage for a promising future. With substantial financial backing, a united community, and a clear vision, AFC Leopards is poised to usher in a new era of success, aiming to once again ascend to the pinnacle of Kenyan football. The overwhelming support from across the political and social spectrum reflects a shared commitment to nurturing and promoting sports as an integral part of Kenya's cultural heritage.