Preserving Legacy: WWE's Natalya and TJ Wilson's Commitment to Stu Hart's Dungeon

In the heart of Calgary, Canada, a legacy continues. Not just any legacy, but one that has shaped the world of professional wrestling for decades. WWE Superstars Natalya and TJ Wilson have taken the mantle of preserving the legendary Stu Hart's Dungeon through their training facility, The Dungeon 2.0. This initiative is not just about wrestling; it's about honoring the roots of a sport that has been a significant part of their lives.

Carrying Forward a Legacy

The original Dungeon, renowned for producing formidable wrestlers like Davey Boy Smith, Dynamite Kid, Jim Neidhart, Bret Hart, and Owen Hart, is more than a memory. It's a beacon of excellence that Natalya and TJ Wilson, the last students of the original Dungeon, aim to incorporate in their own facility. The Dungeon 2.0 is their way of revitalizing the spirit of Stu Hart's Dungeon, preserving its essence while adding a modern touch.

A Love Letter to Wrestling

Natalya, the granddaughter of Stu Hart, regards The Dungeon 2.0 as their 'love letter to wrestling.' It's not a mere training ground; it's a tribute to an industry that has given them so much.

They operate The Dungeon 2.0 independently from WWE, offering a private, invite-only workshop to train wrestlers from all walks of life. With almost 50 years of combined wrestling experience, the couple is committed to sharing their knowledge and passion for wrestling, helping to shape future champions and inspire the wrestling community.

Believing in Potential

More than training, Natalya and TJ Wilson believe in the potential of every individual who steps into their ring. They see beyond the physical prowess, focusing on the spirit of the wrestlers, believing that everyone who enters their ring can contribute something inspiring to the wrestling community.

Their commitment to preserving the legacy of Stu Hart's Dungeon is a testament to their love for wrestling and their respect for its history. By investing in the next generation of wrestlers, Natalya and TJ Wilson are not just keeping alive the history of The Dungeon; they are writing its future.