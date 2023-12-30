en English
Belize

Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:02 pm EST
Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023

On the first Saturday of the New Year, the Edmund Marshalleck Stadium in Benque Viejo del Carmen will be buzzing. A preseason football tournament, the Western Championship, will spotlight four teams: Verdes, Benque Viejo United, Club Deportivo Benque (Police Benque), and the Cayo West Selection. The tournament is a joint effort by Marvin Ottley, Deputy Director of the National Sports Council, and local football entities, with cash prizes up for grabs for the top three teams.

Brace for a Football Feast

The competition kicks off at 4:00 pm with the opening match between Verdes and the Cayo West Selection. This will be followed by a face-off between Benque Viejo United and Club Deportivo Benque. After the initial rounds, the teams that lose will play for third place, and the winners will vie for the championship later that day. Each game will be 70 minutes long, with two halves of 35 minutes each, and a 30-minute rest period will be provided between the second and third games.

High Stakes and Exciting Rewards

The stakes are high, and so are the rewards. The first-place team will walk away with a prize of $3000, while the second and third-place teams will receive $2000 and $1000 respectively. The intensity of this competition is bound to keep spectators on their toes. The FFB Referees Department will officiate the matches, ensuring fair play and adherence to the rules.

Accessible to All

In a bid to make the event accessible to all, the organizers have priced the tickets at a reasonable $10 for adults, while children aged 13 and under are granted free admission. The Western Championship is not just a football tournament; it is a celebration of local talent and a testament to the spirit of healthy competition. It promises to be a day filled with excitement, adrenaline, and most importantly, a thrilling display of football.

Belize Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

