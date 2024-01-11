en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Preparing the Black Stars for AFCON 2023: Lessons from Ghanaian Guinness World Record Holders

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:23 pm EST
Preparing the Black Stars for AFCON 2023: Lessons from Ghanaian Guinness World Record Holders

As the Ghana National Football Team, the Black Stars, gear up for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, they could glean valuable insights from two recent successful Guinness World Record (GWR) attempts by fellow Ghanaians. Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, with her impressive 126 hours and 52-minute singing marathon, and Failatu Abdul Razak, who cooked non-stop for a staggering 227 hours, have both demonstrated the immense potential of psychological preparation in achieving extraordinary feats.

Overlooking the Mind Game

Traditionally, the Black Stars’ training regimen has focused on the physical, technical, and tactical aspects of the game. However, the psychological component, often overlooked, could be a key contributor to their challenges in clinching major tournaments. Learning from these GWR holders could help the team strengthen their mental prowess and perform exceptionally at AFCON 2023 and beyond.

Incorporating Sports Psychologists

One of the vital lessons from these record holders’ experiences is the need for professional sports psychologists in the backroom staff. These experts can help players manage their emotions, maintain a positive mindset, and handle the extreme pressures of high-stakes games.

Setting Goals Beyond Winning

Another lesson is the importance of setting process and performance goals in addition to outcome goals. While winning is important, focusing on individual and team performance and the steps needed to improve can lead to better results. This approach can boost motivation and drive among players.

Building Resilience and Overcoming Anxieties

Record holders like Aduonum and Razak have shown the importance of resilience and the ability to overcome worries and anxieties. These traits, when cultivated within the Black Stars, could help them turn around challenging situations and perform their best under pressure.

Improving Concentration and Attitude

The final lesson the Black Stars can take away is the importance of concentration and maintaining a positive attitude, both on and off the field. By keeping their focus locked on the game and maintaining an optimistic mindset, they could enhance their performance significantly.

In conclusion, the psychological preparation strategies used by the Ghanaian GWR holders could be instrumental in equipping the Black Stars to excel in their upcoming games. By incorporating these lessons into their training regimen, the team could unlock new levels of performance and achieve their goals at AFCON 2023 and beyond.

0
Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
13 mins ago
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is set to kick off in grand style, with Ivory Coast hosting the prestigious football tournament. This event, the 34th edition of AFCON, has been rescheduled to run from 13 January to 11 February 2024, due to concerns over adverse weather conditions. The tournament’s opening match sees the
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Modupetemi Saliu: Pioneering Inclusion and Diversity in the African Workplace
46 mins ago
Modupetemi Saliu: Pioneering Inclusion and Diversity in the African Workplace
Zambian President Encourages Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration
1 hour ago
Zambian President Encourages Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
13 mins ago
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
18 mins ago
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
29 mins ago
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
Latest Headlines
World News
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
30 seconds
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
2 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
2 mins
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
4 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
5 mins
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
6 mins
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
8 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
8 mins
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app