Australia

Premier Roger Cook’s 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian’s Digital Package

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:23 pm EST
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package

The dawn of 2024 brings a fresh set of priorities for Premier Roger Cook of Western Australia. After a turbulent introduction to the top job following the unexpected resignation of Mark McGowan, Cook has set his sights on a trio of unique objectives: bringing gridiron—American football—to Perth, amplifying cost-of-living relief for Western Australian residents, and personally delving into gardening activities.

Transition, Controversies, and Priorities

Coming into power amid controversies around Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws and the tragic loss of Cleveland Dodd, Cook’s tenure began on a rocky note. Despite these challenges, his focus remains unflinching—improving conditions in youth detention, responsibly managing the state’s finances, public sector pay negotiations, and orchestrating a smooth transition to net zero carbon.

The Opposition and Nationals’ Election Challenges

While Cook strategizes for the year ahead, the opposition party and the Nationals face their own set of hurdles as they prepare for the upcoming election. Their ability to navigate these challenges will significantly shape the political landscape in Western Australia in 2024.

Engaging with The West Australian’s Everyday Digital Package

Beyond politics, The West Australian’s Everyday Digital package offers subscribers access to an array of digital content, including Western Australian true crime series, video channels, podcasts, breaking news, sports coverage, and business updates. Subscribers are also privy to exclusive competitions and discounts, with the opportunity to win luxury getaways, sports tickets, and more. Additionally, the subscriber rewards program provides member discounts, giveaways, and competitions.

The West Australian uses cookies to enhance user experience and analyze traffic. For those interested in the site’s privacy practices, a comprehensive guide to cookies is available.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

