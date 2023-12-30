Premier Roger Cook’s 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian’s Digital Package

The dawn of 2024 brings a fresh set of priorities for Premier Roger Cook of Western Australia. After a turbulent introduction to the top job following the unexpected resignation of Mark McGowan, Cook has set his sights on a trio of unique objectives: bringing gridiron—American football—to Perth, amplifying cost-of-living relief for Western Australian residents, and personally delving into gardening activities.

Transition, Controversies, and Priorities

Coming into power amid controversies around Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws and the tragic loss of Cleveland Dodd, Cook’s tenure began on a rocky note. Despite these challenges, his focus remains unflinching—improving conditions in youth detention, responsibly managing the state’s finances, public sector pay negotiations, and orchestrating a smooth transition to net zero carbon.

The Opposition and Nationals’ Election Challenges

While Cook strategizes for the year ahead, the opposition party and the Nationals face their own set of hurdles as they prepare for the upcoming election. Their ability to navigate these challenges will significantly shape the political landscape in Western Australia in 2024.

