Premier Padel and Red Bull Forge Dynamic Partnership to Skyrocket Sport's Global Presence

On a brisk morning that could mark the beginning of a new era for sports enthusiasts worldwide, Premier Padel announces a groundbreaking partnership with Red Bull, set to last until the end of the 2027 season. This collaboration, encompassing media services, streaming, production, and sponsorship, aims to catapult the sport of padel into the global limelight, leveraging Red Bull's vast media and digital platform network across 130 countries. The strategic alliance is not just a testament to the sport's burgeoning appeal but also a promise of an enriched consumer offering and expanded global reach.

A Game-Changer for Padel

The partnership heralds a new chapter for Premier Padel, providing fans across the globe with unprecedented access to the sport. Starting with the Riyadh Season P1 on February 26th, 2024, live matches from the quarter-final stage through to the final of each tournament will be available on Red Bull TV, accessible via TV and mobile apps in selected territories at no charge. Earlier rounds will continue to be streamed on the Premier Padel YouTube channel, also free-to-air in selected territories. This move ensures that the pulse-pounding excitement of padel reaches every corner of the globe, making the sport more accessible to a broader audience than ever before.

Enhancing the Fan Experience

Red Bull's commitment to innovation and excellence is set to elevate the Premier Padel experience for players and fans alike. The introduction of the Red Bull Athlete Zone, among other activations, promises to enhance the atmosphere at tournaments, creating unforgettable experiences. Moreover, Red Bull plans to create and stream new content for fans, complementing the live coverage of all Premier Padel tournaments throughout the year. This partnership is not merely about broadcasting matches; it's about building a vibrant community around the sport, engaging fans with compelling content that captures the essence of padel.

The Future of Padel

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Premier Padel, underscores the partnership as a transformational moment for the sport. With Red Bull's global brand visibility, digital innovations, and commitment to exceptional player and fan experiences, Premier Padel is poised to ascend to unprecedented heights. This collaboration is a clear signal that padel's global stature is on the rise, attracting more sponsors and broadcasters, and making a compelling case for its inclusion in major sporting events worldwide.

As the 2024 season of Premier Padel takes off, the sport stands at a thrilling crossroads. With the backing of Red Bull and a clear vision for the future, padel is set to captivate hearts and minds across the globe, proving itself as more than just a game, but a global phenomenon. The partnership between Premier Padel and Red Bull is not just a boon for the sport but a beacon of innovation and excitement for sports fans everywhere.