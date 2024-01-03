Premier League’s Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis

As the 23-24 Premier League season reaches the midpoint, a revealing analysis by Opta has come to light, demonstrating a clear divide in the league’s finishers. The analysis, rooted in expected goals (xG), has identified the overperformers and underperformers this season, providing an insight into the efficiency and clinical nature of players when facing the goal.

The Overperformers: Surpassing Expectations

The list of overperformers is headlined by Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who has notably exceeded his xG by 4.9, scoring 12 goals from an xG of 7.1. Joining Son on the list are West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolves, and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. These players have been crucial in their teams’ success, consistently delivering beyond what the xG suggests.

The Underperformers: Falling Short of the Mark

On the flip side, the analysis also shed light on those who have fallen short of their xG. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads this pack, having scored only 3 goals from an xG of 6.9. He is joined by Darwin Nunez from Liverpool, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez, and Neal Maupay from Brentford. These players have struggled to convert their chances, resulting in a diminished goal tally.

Saka’s Workload: A Cause for Concern?

While the focus remains on finishing, Arsenal’s star player, Bukayo Saka, has raised concerns due to his extensive playing minutes. Critics argue that the lack of rest, especially during the festive period, may have contributed to a dip in his form and a prolonged goal drought. However, Arsenal’s manager, Arteta, defends his decision, citing the need for top players to handle heavy workloads. The young player’s development and long-term health remain under scrutiny.

The findings from this analysis, discussed in-depth in the podcast ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ by Mail Sport’s Chief Football Reporter Sami Mokbel, offer a unique perspective on Premier League football and the striking efficiency of its players.