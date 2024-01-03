en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Premier League’s Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Premier League’s Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis

As the 23-24 Premier League season reaches the midpoint, a revealing analysis by Opta has come to light, demonstrating a clear divide in the league’s finishers. The analysis, rooted in expected goals (xG), has identified the overperformers and underperformers this season, providing an insight into the efficiency and clinical nature of players when facing the goal.

The Overperformers: Surpassing Expectations

The list of overperformers is headlined by Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who has notably exceeded his xG by 4.9, scoring 12 goals from an xG of 7.1. Joining Son on the list are West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolves, and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. These players have been crucial in their teams’ success, consistently delivering beyond what the xG suggests.

The Underperformers: Falling Short of the Mark

On the flip side, the analysis also shed light on those who have fallen short of their xG. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads this pack, having scored only 3 goals from an xG of 6.9. He is joined by Darwin Nunez from Liverpool, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez, and Neal Maupay from Brentford. These players have struggled to convert their chances, resulting in a diminished goal tally.

Saka’s Workload: A Cause for Concern?

While the focus remains on finishing, Arsenal’s star player, Bukayo Saka, has raised concerns due to his extensive playing minutes. Critics argue that the lack of rest, especially during the festive period, may have contributed to a dip in his form and a prolonged goal drought. However, Arsenal’s manager, Arteta, defends his decision, citing the need for top players to handle heavy workloads. The young player’s development and long-term health remain under scrutiny.

The findings from this analysis, discussed in-depth in the podcast ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ by Mail Sport’s Chief Football Reporter Sami Mokbel, offer a unique perspective on Premier League football and the striking efficiency of its players.

0
Analysis Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
25 mins ago
Traeger Grills Financial Recovery in 2023: A Mixed Picture
Renowned for its specialized grills, smokers, and cooking appliances, Traeger Grills (NYSE:COOK) has begun to display flickers of financial recovery, despite grappling with ongoing challenges. In an analysis of the company’s financial performance for the first three quarters of the 2023 fiscal year, a mixed picture emerges, offering a contrast to its previous year’s slump.
Traeger Grills Financial Recovery in 2023: A Mixed Picture
Association Halts Industrial Action for In-depth Proposal Analysis
3 hours ago
Association Halts Industrial Action for In-depth Proposal Analysis
Philip Davies Discusses Conservative Dilemma Over Lost Voters to Reform UK
8 hours ago
Philip Davies Discusses Conservative Dilemma Over Lost Voters to Reform UK
The Financial Landscape of U.S. Educators: An Analysis of Teacher Salaries
1 hour ago
The Financial Landscape of U.S. Educators: An Analysis of Teacher Salaries
Nasdaq Chief Economist Forecasts 2024 Economic Landscape
1 hour ago
Nasdaq Chief Economist Forecasts 2024 Economic Landscape
Afghan War Expert Rates 'Iron Man' Convoy Scene 8/10 for Accuracy
3 hours ago
Afghan War Expert Rates 'Iron Man' Convoy Scene 8/10 for Accuracy
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisiana Governor's Sentence Commutations Spark Controversy: A Deep Dive into the State's Justice System
15 seconds
Louisiana Governor's Sentence Commutations Spark Controversy: A Deep Dive into the State's Justice System
BOMA Challenges Constitutionality of Real Estate Transfer Tax Proposal in Chicago
29 seconds
BOMA Challenges Constitutionality of Real Estate Transfer Tax Proposal in Chicago
Lexington Council Districts Set for May Primary: Key Contenders and Issues
1 min
Lexington Council Districts Set for May Primary: Key Contenders and Issues
Ontario Bettors on DraftKings Favor Blue Jays, Lakers in 2023: A Look at Last Year's Betting Trends
1 min
Ontario Bettors on DraftKings Favor Blue Jays, Lakers in 2023: A Look at Last Year's Betting Trends
Wolves' Resilience Earns FA Cup Draw Against Brentford Despite Red Card
1 min
Wolves' Resilience Earns FA Cup Draw Against Brentford Despite Red Card
UK General Election Deferred to Autumn: A Strategic Move Amid Economic Recovery
1 min
UK General Election Deferred to Autumn: A Strategic Move Amid Economic Recovery
Ontario Sports Betting Trends: Blue Jays and Lakers Lead on DraftKings
1 min
Ontario Sports Betting Trends: Blue Jays and Lakers Lead on DraftKings
Penticton Vees Tested by Prince George Spruce Kings in Crucial BCHL Weekend Series
2 mins
Penticton Vees Tested by Prince George Spruce Kings in Crucial BCHL Weekend Series
Korey Schroeder Appointed as New Head Coach for WSU Volleyball Program
2 mins
Korey Schroeder Appointed as New Head Coach for WSU Volleyball Program
Behind the Scenes with 'Captains Of The World': An Insight into the 2022 FIFA World Cup
16 mins
Behind the Scenes with 'Captains Of The World': An Insight into the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Azamara Onward Sets Sail on Inaugural 155-Night World Cruise
16 mins
Azamara Onward Sets Sail on Inaugural 155-Night World Cruise
Canadian Runner Ben Pobjoy Eyes Guinness Record with 242 Marathons in One Year
21 mins
Canadian Runner Ben Pobjoy Eyes Guinness Record with 242 Marathons in One Year
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
5 hours
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
5 hours
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
6 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
8 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
8 hours
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
13 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app