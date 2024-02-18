Premier League Urged to Ban Players from Cutting Holes in Socks: Richard Keys Speaks Out

TV presenter Richard Keys has called on the Premier League to take action and follow in the footsteps of La Liga after watching Saturday's game between Man City and Chelsea. The controversial issue at hand? Players cutting holes in their socks.

Holes in Socks: A Regular Trend in Top-Level Football

It has become a regular trend in top-level football of late. Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka, amongst others, have regularly cut holes in their socks to avoid injury. Anything too tight or constricting on a player's legs can potentially cause muscle cramping in the calf. To avoid a possible knock, players have, in the past, cut holes in their tight-fitting socks.

Richard Keys: "Enough of This Nonsense"

Richard Keys is far from pleased with the trend. During Saturday's clash between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad, Keys brought up the topic while posting a picture of Conor Gallagher's cut socks on X, formerly Twitter. "Enough of this nonsense. There's no need for it. The Spanish have outlawed it (although Bellingham gets away with it). It's time we did," he wrote.

La Liga's Stance and the Players' Perspective

La Liga has banned players from cutting their socks. Former Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay was once forced to change his ripped socks by the referee because they were deemed to not match the dress code. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has continued to defy the rule alongside Real Madrid teammate Brahim Diaz, who has previously explained why he does it. "My calves had gone up in the last few matches and I didn't know why," he told Spanish publication Defensacentral. "Bellingham runs for 90 minutes and he's fine, so I said I have to do something. Let's hope they don't blow up again now that I go up the stairs!"

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has also offered an explanation as to why he wears socks with holes. "The socks were actually too tight so it was causing pressure on my calves," he told SPORTbible. "[It was] just to release my calves - or release the tension. I just cut holes in them and all of a sudden i had a few alright games and I was like, 'OK, I'm keeping this now.' "

Richard Keys has urged the Premier League to follow LaLiga and ban players from cutting holes in their socks. While the Spanish league has taken a firm stance, the Premier League has yet to make a move. This trend, while beneficial for some players, has certainly sparked a heated debate in the world of football.

As we look towards the future of the sport, it will be interesting to see how this issue unfolds. Will the Premier League follow suit and ban the practice, or will it continue to allow players to make their own decisions regarding their socks? Only time will tell.