en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton

In a much-anticipated Premier League face-off, West Ham United prepares to host Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Both teams come into the match riding high on confidence, with West Ham showcasing a streak of three consecutive victories and just one defeat in their last eight outings. Brighton, on the other hand, is still resonating with the echoes of their impressive 4-2 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

Pressure on Both Sides

Although West Ham enjoys a favorable track record against Brighton, having won the reverse fixture with a 3-1 scoreline, Brighton’s recent performance and improved tactics under Roberto De Zerbi cannot be undermined. Notably, Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has proved to be a consistent threat for West Ham, scoring more goals against them than any other opponent in the Premier League.

Key Players Out

Both teams, however, face injury concerns. West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio, and Kurt Zouma are all nursing knee injuries, while Brighton will miss the services of Lewis Dunk due to a booking. The absence of these key players could potentially influence the outcome of the game.

Predictions and Odds

Despite the injuries, West Ham is deemed the favorites, with the odds tilting in their favor. Expert bettor Jon Eimer predicts a high-scoring game, leaning towards the total goal count exceeding the set 2.5 mark. As West Ham hopes to solidify their position within the Premier League’s top six, Brighton eyes a climb up the standings. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for crucial points.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return

By Salman Khan

Robbie Muirhead's Hat-Trick Powers Morton to Victory Over Ayr

By Salman Khan

Aidy White Urges Leeds United to Improve Away Form for Premier League Promotion

By Salman Khan

Aidy White Questions Junior Firpo's Defensive Abilities Despite Offensive Brilliance

By Salman Khan

Darragh Burns Signed by Shamrock Rovers on Season-Long Loan from MK Do ...
@Football · 28 mins
Darragh Burns Signed by Shamrock Rovers on Season-Long Loan from MK Do ...
heart comment 0
Hearts Triumph Over Livingston: A Closely Contested Match

By Salman Khan

Hearts Triumph Over Livingston: A Closely Contested Match
Gianluigi Buffon Advocates for Goal Size Change in Football

By Salman Khan

Gianluigi Buffon Advocates for Goal Size Change in Football
Shamrock Rovers Acquires Darragh Burns on Loan; Jamie McGonigle Transfers to Coleraine FC

By Salman Khan

Shamrock Rovers Acquires Darragh Burns on Loan; Jamie McGonigle Transfers to Coleraine FC
Aberdeen Triumphs Over Ross County: A Step Away from Relegation

By Salman Khan

Aberdeen Triumphs Over Ross County: A Step Away from Relegation
Latest Headlines
World News
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
45 seconds
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
1 min
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
1 min
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
1 min
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
2 mins
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
2 mins
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
2 mins
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
2 mins
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos's iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant
2 mins
FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos's iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
11 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
14 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
47 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app