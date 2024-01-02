Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton

In a much-anticipated Premier League face-off, West Ham United prepares to host Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Both teams come into the match riding high on confidence, with West Ham showcasing a streak of three consecutive victories and just one defeat in their last eight outings. Brighton, on the other hand, is still resonating with the echoes of their impressive 4-2 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

Pressure on Both Sides

Although West Ham enjoys a favorable track record against Brighton, having won the reverse fixture with a 3-1 scoreline, Brighton’s recent performance and improved tactics under Roberto De Zerbi cannot be undermined. Notably, Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has proved to be a consistent threat for West Ham, scoring more goals against them than any other opponent in the Premier League.

Key Players Out

Both teams, however, face injury concerns. West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio, and Kurt Zouma are all nursing knee injuries, while Brighton will miss the services of Lewis Dunk due to a booking. The absence of these key players could potentially influence the outcome of the game.

Predictions and Odds

Despite the injuries, West Ham is deemed the favorites, with the odds tilting in their favor. Expert bettor Jon Eimer predicts a high-scoring game, leaning towards the total goal count exceeding the set 2.5 mark. As West Ham hopes to solidify their position within the Premier League’s top six, Brighton eyes a climb up the standings. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for crucial points.