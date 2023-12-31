en English
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:09 pm EST
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact

English Premier League managers, Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe, recently took to the press to discuss team news and dissect recent performances. The football community is bracing for the impact of the impending Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Cup. These pivotal events will see a multitude of Premier League players leaving to represent their countries, a factor that will undoubtedly influence team rosters and strategies of Fantasy Premier League managers.

Anticipating International Tournaments Impact

The upcoming international tournaments pose a unique challenge, with key players like Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah set to depart, leaving significant gaps in domestic squads. During the latest Fantasy Show, FPL experts Sam and Lee Bonfield shared their perspective on managing fantasy football teams amidst these departures.

Managerial Accolades and Challenges

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand lauded Wolves boss Gary O’Neil for his commendable work this season, despite many pundits predicting Wolves’ relegation. Jurgen Klopp, attributed with Liverpool’s impressive turnaround, was named Ferdinand’s manager of the year. In a similar vein, former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas also picked Gary O’Neil as his manager of the year.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson faced speculation about his role, labeling it as disrespectful. This followed a 3-1 home victory over Brentford amidst a challenging run with just one win in their last 12 Premier League matches. Hodgson dismissed the rumors, emphasizing his commitment to performing his duties to the utmost.

Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

