Sports

Premier League Giants, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Eye Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Premier League Giants, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Eye Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura

English Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach’s defender, Ko Itakura. A former Manchester City player, Itakura has been making waves in the Bundesliga, attracting the attention of top-flight English clubs.

A Target for Premier League Giants

Itakura, known for his versatility, has made 34 appearances for Monchengladbach and scooped the Player of the Month award in August 2022. His capability to play as a center-back and defensive midfielder has elevated his profile in the football world. Despite a move to the Premier League being on the cards, a release clause in his contract, which runs until mid-2026, cannot be activated in January.

Liverpool Looks to Bolster Defense

Injuries to Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic have left Liverpool scrambling for defensive options. As a result, the club has reportedly sent scouts to monitor Itakura’s performance. Liverpool’s interest in Itakura is further bolstered by their previous success with Japanese players and the club’s existing connections.

Interest from Other Quarters

While Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur express interest, they are not alone. Former Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou, is also reportedly considering signing Itakura. This comes as no surprise given Itakura’s current market value, estimated at 13 million by Transfermarkt. He joined Manchester City in January 2019 but was loaned out to Groningen and then Schalke, without making an appearance for City’s first team.

As the transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen where Itakura’s future lies. With interest from top Premier League clubs and a promising career trajectory, this young defender is certainly one to watch.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

