Finance

Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds

As the January transfer window swings open, the future of Brentford’s star striker, Ivan Toney, garners attention from Premier League giants. Clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United are reported to be in the race for this talented forward. Beyond the pitch, Toney’s potential transfer could trigger a financial windfall for Newcastle United and Peterborough, thanks to sell-on clauses embedded in previous deals.

The Sell-on Clauses: A Winning Bet

Peterborough, affectionately known as Posh, is set to receive 30 percent of any transfer fee Brentford bags from Toney’s deal. This clause was a clever stipulation set when Toney moved from Peterborough to Brentford in 2020. Newcastle United, from where Toney was sold to Peterborough two years before his Brentford trade, stands to receive 30 percent of what Peterborough earns from the sell-on clause. Hence, regardless of Toney’s destination, both clubs stand to profit significantly.

Rumours and Reality: Toney’s Next Move

Despite the buzz, Toney’s next move remains shrouded in uncertainty. Brentford seems determined to keep hold of their prized asset, with a hefty price tag of £100 million reportedly placed on the striker. Toney himself has yet to make a firm decision about his future. His aspirations to compete in the Champions League, however, hint at a possible move to a club that can provide him with that platform. The interest from abroad’s Champions League contenders adds further intrigue to the developments.

Other Clubs, Other Strategies

While Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all keen on Toney, each team has its strategies and challenges. Arsenal’s recent signings demonstrate their readiness to secure their primary targets, but Brentford’s reluctance and the £100 million hurdle may pose significant obstacles. Chelsea, dealing with challenges in their backline, is weighing up their options, including Toney. Manchester United, meanwhile, is also exploring their avenues, with Toney being a potential addition to their squad. As the transfer window progresses, the story of Toney’s future is one that has the football world watching with bated breath.

Finance Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

