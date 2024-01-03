en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window

The curtain falls on the festive season, marking the end of an intense Premier League football schedule. The concluding match between West Ham and Brighton at the London Stadium culminated in a goalless draw. Although the game may not etch itself deep into the annals of memorable matches, it held significance in the high-octane series of games played over the past three weeks.

West Ham and Brighton’s Stalemate

Both teams had their moments, yet neither could seize the opportunity to secure victory. The resulting single point for each left West Ham firm at sixth place with 34 points from their 20 games, and Brighton inching into seventh place, edging ahead only on goal difference with 31 points. The lackluster game notwithstanding, both teams are setting their sights on European honors and a top-six finish in the Premier League.

Resurgence of the Giants

Matchweek 20 was not just about West Ham and Brighton. It witnessed the resurgence of Liverpool and Manchester City as they reaffirmed their status as title contenders. Arsenal and Tottenham, on the other hand, locked horns once more. Everton found itself ensnared back in the relegation scrap, while Chelsea narrowly escaped against Luton Town. A surprise win for Nottingham Forest over Manchester United further added to the drama.

Looking Forward: FA Cup and Transfer Window

With the festive season behind, football fans are now shifting their focus to the upcoming third-round match in the FA Cup between Crystal Palace and Everton. As the January transfer window enters its third day, the activity may have been minimal, but the rumor mill is buzzing. Football enthusiasts are keeping a close watch on the developments, eager for news about player transfers as the window unfolds.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers

By Salman Khan

NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds

By Salman Khan

Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Birmingham City FC Dismisses Wayne Rooney as Manager

By Salman Khan

Rob Campana: A Testament to the Unwavering Spirit of Detroit Lions Fan ...
@Football · 25 mins
Rob Campana: A Testament to the Unwavering Spirit of Detroit Lions Fan ...
heart comment 0
Versatility over Tradition: Unconventional Player Roles under Louis van Gaal at Manchester United

By Salman Khan

Versatility over Tradition: Unconventional Player Roles under Louis van Gaal at Manchester United
Burkina Faso’s Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players

By Salman Khan

Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team

By Salman Khan

Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation

By Salman Khan

Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
5 mins
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
5 mins
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
5 mins
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
5 mins
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
5 mins
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
5 mins
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
6 mins
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
6 mins
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
6 mins
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app