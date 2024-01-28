Premier League Clubs Eye Espanyol's Top Scorer Martin Braithwaite for Potential Transfer

Martin Braithwaite, a name that once echoed in the hallways of Barcelona, is now making waves in the Spanish second division with Espanyol. After an ill-favored journey with the Catalan giants, Braithwaite faced the possibility of retirement last summer, but the Dane chose to stay. Now, he has defied odds and currently shines as the top scorer in La Liga 2, attracting attention from several Premier League clubs.

Following his unexpected exit from Barcelona, Braithwaite found a new lease on life at Espanyol. Despite initial struggles, he has proven his worth by scoring 11 goals in 21 appearances this season, becoming the top scorer in the Spanish second-tier league. This resurgence has sparked interest from top Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal, all reportedly considering Braithwaite as a potential signing.

Manchester United: The Search for a Veteran Solver

Manchester United's need for an experienced striker is evident, especially with Anthony Martial's injury sidelining him until April. The Red Devils see Braithwaite as a viable option to fill this void. However, they face financial constraints, making them the least likely destination for the Dane.

Chelsea, too, is in the market for a striker, considering the sale of Armando Broja and the underperformance of Nicolas Jackson. Arsenal's preference for younger talents is well-known, yet they may opt for a short-term solution, exploring various options as the January transfer window approaches its end.

Braithwaite's potential move to a Premier League club could be expedited by his $7.6 million release clause. With his contract with Espanyol expiring at the end of the next season, the striker could seize this opportunity to make a triumphant return to the Premier League before the transfer deadline.