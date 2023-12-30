en English
Africa

Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:45 am EST
January 2024 will mark a significant period in international football as the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the Asian Cup tournaments kick-off. These eminent events will feature a host of Premier League stars, thereby leaving clubs to grapple with the absence of key first-team members. The Afcon is set to run from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast, while the Asian Cup will unfold in Qatar from January 12 to February 10.

The Premier League Clubs’ Dilemma

During the course of these events, several Premier League clubs will face a challenging period, with up to 48 players set to be away on international duty. The squads for both tournaments must be submitted by early January, with many Premier League players already named in various provisional and final lists. The absence of key players like Liverpool’s top scorer Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, among others, will necessitate strategic planning from the clubs’ management to mitigate the potential impact.

Managerial Perspectives

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, both of whom will be affected by these tournaments, have acknowledged the challenges. Klopp, who will miss Salah during this period, emphasizes the importance of planning for such events. Postecoglou, who previously steered Australia to victory in the Asian Cup, underscores the significance of these tournaments for players from the respective regions.

Player Participation and Exclusions

Several African and Asian nations have named their final squads or provisional lists, confirming the participation of some Premier League players. Conversely, others have been excluded due to injuries or personal reasons. For instance, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Bertrand Traoré, Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo, Hamed Junior Traorè, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Kim Ji soo, Kaoru Mitoma, Tariq Lamptey, Carlos Baleba, Simon Adingra, Anass Zaroury, Lyle Foster, and Nicolas Jackson will all be away from their club fixtures during this time.

Ironically, amid this scenario, clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle will find themselves unaffected, as they will have no players departing on international duty. This might prove advantageous for City as they aim to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League table, with key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland set to return from injuries.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

