en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Premier League: A Rising Phenomenon in the American Sports Landscape

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
Premier League: A Rising Phenomenon in the American Sports Landscape

As the fog of the early morning lifts over the North Beach district of San Francisco, a unique phenomenon unfolds. Maggie McGarry’s pub, a venue once graced by the hypnotizing strains of Janis Joplin, buzzes with a different kind of energy. The pub, which opens as early as 4am, welcomes a sea of football enthusiasts swathed in the colors of English Premier League teams. This scene is emblematic of the Premier League’s surging popularity in the United States, a trend that has woven itself into the fabric of American sports culture.

Changing Tides of Fandom

David Humphreys, a devoted Manchester City supporter and board member of a local youth soccer club, points to the omnipresence of Premier League teams among young American players. According to him, the easy access to every game on television and YouTube has sparked a surge in interest. In his words, “The Premier League has become a staple in the diet of American sports fans.” Arsenal supporters, often seen sporting official merchandise, exemplify this growing fervor. Mark Barbeau, founder of the ‘Bay Area Gooners’ fan club, is one such enthusiast who organized a trip to London just to watch Arsenal play.

The Premier League’s American Outreach

The Premier League’s outreach extends far beyond the television screens, with NBC Sports broadcasting all 3,800 of its matches. This access allows American fans to enjoy more live games than their counterparts in the UK, courtesy of the absence of a 3pm blackout rule. The league’s growing American footprint is also evidenced by the opening of a New York office and the organization of fan festivals in various cities.

Viewership & Control: The American Connection

Last season’s Liverpool vs. Arsenal match set a record for the largest-ever audience for a top-flight fixture in the US, signifying the Premier League’s significant and growing American audience. The increasing viewership is evident on NBC Sport’s YouTube channel and live match broadcasts, which attract millions of viewers. Further strengthening the league’s international reach is the fact that nine of its clubs are under American control. Arsenal, in particular, has leveraged this trend, amassing a strong social media following and establishing fan clubs across the US. The Premier League’s rise in the US indicates a lucrative market for its clubs, one that is likely to continue its upward trend.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 mins ago
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
In an electrifying college basketball encounter, the Tennessee Volunteers, currently ranked No. 5, engineered a remarkable late-game surge to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs. The clash, which was fiercely fought, showcased both teams’ prowess. However, Tennessee’s late-game rally distinguished them, aiding in their ultimate victory. The Volunteers’ aptitude for delivering under pressure and seizing key game-changing
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
12 mins ago
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
12 mins ago
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
7 mins ago
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
11 mins ago
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
11 mins ago
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
21 seconds
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
1 min
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
3 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
4 mins
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
5 mins
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
6 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
7 mins
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
7 mins
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app