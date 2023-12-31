en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:49 am EST
Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs

As the dust settles on a tumultuous year for Australian rugby, the future beckons with a blend of uncertainty and promise. The year 2023 saw a mixed bag of fortunes for the Wallabies. Hamish McLennan’s leadership was met with both applause and criticism. The return of Eddie Jones, albeit with mixed success, injected a dose of nostalgia into the Australian rugby scene.

Forecasting Leadership: The Race for Wallabies Coach

The year 2024 could see Joe Schmidt at the helm of the Wallabies. Rugby Australia’s top choice, Schmidt’s proven track record makes him a formidable contender. However, Dan McKellar and Stephen Larkham offer strong competition, their names also being thrown into the mix as potential successors to Jones.

A New Captain: Allan Alaalatoa’s Ascendancy

The captain’s armband could find a new home with Allan Alaalatoa. Known for his relentless work rate, Alaalatoa is seen as the leader the Wallabies need to recover from the trials of a challenging year.

The Rugby Championship: A Wallabies Triumph?

Despite a lackluster performance in 2023, the Wallabies could clinch the Rugby Championship in 2024. The advantage of playing in South America and hosting the Springboks in Australia could tilt the scales in their favor.

Bledisloe Cup: A Drawn Series in Sight?

While the Bledisloe Cup is likely to remain in New Zealand, a drawn series could be on the horizon. The Wallabies could seize their chance during the All Blacks’ transition period, possibly snatching a win in the second match at home.

Super Rugby: Brumbies’ Breakthrough Moment?

The Brumbies, with their strong roster and favorable conditions, could break their Super Rugby title drought. The challenges faced by rivals such as the Crusaders and the Chiefs could offer the Brumbies the window of opportunity they have been longing for.

In this landscape of shifting sands, new faces are expected to enter the Origin arena. Players like Zac Lomax, J’Maine Hopgood, Ezra Mam, Beau Fermor, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, and Spencer Leniu are speculated to be potential debutants for the Blues and the Maroons. Michael Maguire, the new coach for the Blues, might have a trick or two up his sleeve, perhaps even unleashing Spencer Leniu on the Maroons to secure victory in front of home fans in Sydney.

0
Australia Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Unpredictability: Australia's Property Market in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Train-Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Raises Safety Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Nicole Kidman Advocates for Sun Safety in New Year's Eve Celebration

By Geeta Pillai

The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold

By Salman Khan

Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper ...
@Australia · 1 hour
Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper ...
heart comment 0
Australian Woman Sparks Discussion on Improper Donations and Textile Waste

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Woman Sparks Discussion on Improper Donations and Textile Waste
Deciphering the 2024 Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Deciphering the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Hazardous Blaze Erupts as Ammonium Nitrate Truck Ignites in Western Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Hazardous Blaze Erupts as Ammonium Nitrate Truck Ignites in Western Australia
Australia’s Housing Market of 2023: A Tale of Extremes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Housing Market of 2023: A Tale of Extremes
Latest Headlines
World News
Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide
3 mins
Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide
Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery
3 mins
Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker's Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?
4 mins
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker's Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention
5 mins
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
8 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget
8 mins
Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget
Andy Murray Gears Up for Comeback Against Tennis Legends
10 mins
Andy Murray Gears Up for Comeback Against Tennis Legends
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
10 mins
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
Arizona State's Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point
10 mins
Arizona State's Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
1 hour
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
2 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
7 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
8 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
8 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
10 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app