Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs

As the dust settles on a tumultuous year for Australian rugby, the future beckons with a blend of uncertainty and promise. The year 2023 saw a mixed bag of fortunes for the Wallabies. Hamish McLennan’s leadership was met with both applause and criticism. The return of Eddie Jones, albeit with mixed success, injected a dose of nostalgia into the Australian rugby scene.

Forecasting Leadership: The Race for Wallabies Coach

The year 2024 could see Joe Schmidt at the helm of the Wallabies. Rugby Australia’s top choice, Schmidt’s proven track record makes him a formidable contender. However, Dan McKellar and Stephen Larkham offer strong competition, their names also being thrown into the mix as potential successors to Jones.

A New Captain: Allan Alaalatoa’s Ascendancy

The captain’s armband could find a new home with Allan Alaalatoa. Known for his relentless work rate, Alaalatoa is seen as the leader the Wallabies need to recover from the trials of a challenging year.

The Rugby Championship: A Wallabies Triumph?

Despite a lackluster performance in 2023, the Wallabies could clinch the Rugby Championship in 2024. The advantage of playing in South America and hosting the Springboks in Australia could tilt the scales in their favor.

Bledisloe Cup: A Drawn Series in Sight?

While the Bledisloe Cup is likely to remain in New Zealand, a drawn series could be on the horizon. The Wallabies could seize their chance during the All Blacks’ transition period, possibly snatching a win in the second match at home.

Super Rugby: Brumbies’ Breakthrough Moment?

The Brumbies, with their strong roster and favorable conditions, could break their Super Rugby title drought. The challenges faced by rivals such as the Crusaders and the Chiefs could offer the Brumbies the window of opportunity they have been longing for.

In this landscape of shifting sands, new faces are expected to enter the Origin arena. Players like Zac Lomax, J’Maine Hopgood, Ezra Mam, Beau Fermor, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, and Spencer Leniu are speculated to be potential debutants for the Blues and the Maroons. Michael Maguire, the new coach for the Blues, might have a trick or two up his sleeve, perhaps even unleashing Spencer Leniu on the Maroons to secure victory in front of home fans in Sydney.