Nigeria

Precious Achiuwa: A Homecoming Trade to the New York Knicks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Precious Achiuwa: A Homecoming Trade to the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have recently added a significant piece to their puzzle, Nigerian-born basketball player Precious Achiuwa, in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. Achiuwa’s arrival marks a homecoming, as he returns to the city where he first embraced the game of basketball during his middle school years. Achiuwa attended Our Savior Lutheran in The Bronx and St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, laying the foundation for his basketball journey.

More than just a Trade

The Knicks’ acquisition of Achiuwa, along with OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn, came at the cost of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second round pick. This substantial exchange highlights the Knicks’ desire to bolster their defense while adding consistent scoring prowess to their lineup. Anunoby is renowned for his defensive capabilities and three-point shooting, while Achiuwa, despite having shown inconsistency, brings flashes of brilliance on the court.

Personal Connection with Madison Square Garden

For Achiuwa, the trade also carries a personal resonance. Madison Square Garden, the Knicks’ home court, is where he watched his older brother, God’sgift Achiuwa, play for St. John’s University between 2011 and 2014. The hallowed court is now set to become Achiuwa’s stomping ground, offering him the opportunity to create his own legacy.

A Promising Debut

Achiuwa’s debut for the Knicks was marked by unwavering commitment. Substituting for Isaiah Hartenstein, he logged nine minutes on the court, recording three rebounds. Although he missed two field goal attempts, his effort did not go unnoticed. His new teammate, Jalen Brunson, lauded Achiuwa and Anunoby for their performance in the game, which saw the Knicks secure a 112-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anunoby made a significant contribution to the win, putting up 17 points and six rebounds over 35 minutes.

Ready to take on any role assigned by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, Achiuwa has emphasized his flexibility in playing both center and power forward positions. This adaptability, coupled with his personal connection to the city and the potential for growth, make Achiuwa a player to watch in the Knicks’ lineup.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

