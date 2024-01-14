en English
Praveen Kumar’s Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Praveen Kumar’s Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports

In the realm of sports, where mental fortitude is often celebrated as much as physical prowess, the silent struggle with mental health is an issue that often remains shrouded in the shadows. The story of Praveen Kumar, a former Indian cricketer, serves as a stark reminder of this unspoken reality.

From Glory to Desolation

Praveen, the highest wicket-taker in the series against England in 2011, experienced a precipitous slide in his mental health following his exclusion from the national team. Born into a farming family in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Praveen was raised in an environment steeped in toxic masculinity, a cultural mindset that possibly intensified his battle with depression.

Signs of Struggle

His aggressive behavior, both on and off the cricket pitch, was a sign of deeper distress. Physical altercations and a threatening incident caught on video were early red flags, even before his mental health issues came to the fore. After being dropped from the team, Praveen’s condition deteriorated, culminating in a loss of emotional control that shocked cricket officials and fans alike.

Mental Health: A Silent Struggle

The lack of understanding and support for mental health issues in Indian society, which often trivializes depression, left Praveen with limited resources for dealing with his crisis. He teetered on the brink of despair, contemplating suicide, but a photograph of his children pulled him back from the precipice.

Breaking the Silence

The struggles faced by Praveen Kumar echo those of other international cricketers like Marcus Trescothick, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Johnson, and Jonathan Trott, as well as Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Robin Uthappa. These players have broken the silence around mental health, discussing their own battles with depression and anxiety. Their openness illuminates the broader issue of mental health among athletes, inviting a long overdue conversation on the subject.

Mental Health in the Digital Age

Today, our constant exposure to traumatic images and news via mobile phones and social media has desensitized us to suffering, a phenomenon known as ‘Gaza-fatigue.’ Indifference to ongoing suffering, such as in Ukraine, has become all too common. In this context, mental health issues, especially among public figures like Praveen Kumar, are a pressing concern that society needs to address with empathy and understanding.

Despite the challenges, the saga of Praveen Kumar and others like him hold the potential to shatter the cycle of toxic masculinity and champion healthier approaches to mental well-being. Through their trials, they underscore the importance of acknowledging and addressing mental health issues, not just in sports, but in all facets of life.

India Mental Health Crisis Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

