Prasidh Krishna’s Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England

Indian pace bowler, Prasidh Krishna, has succumbed to a left quadriceps injury causing a ripple of concern regarding his availability for the upcoming cricket series. This unfortunate incident transpired while Prasidh was representing his state team, Karnataka, in a Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite claiming two wickets, Prasidh was compelled to abandon the field after completing 14.5 overs due to his injury.

Impact on Upcoming Test Series

The injury has cast a shadow of uncertainty over Prasidh’s participation in the ongoing match against Gujarat and crucially, the Test series against England. The English team is scheduled to visit India for a five-match Test series commencing on January 25th. The absence of Prasidh, if confirmed, could dent the Indian team’s pace bowling options.

Recovery and Support

The healing duration for a quadriceps injury varies between four to six weeks, contingent on the severity of the injury. At present, Prasidh is under the vigilant care of the Karnataka team physio. As a BCCI contracted player, he is also likely to be supported by the medical staff of the India ‘A’ team.

Previous Performance

The injury follows Prasidh’s Test debut in India’s recent tour to South Africa. His performance during the tour was rather disappointing, with only two wickets from two matches and an average of 65. This injury further amplifies the unsettled nature of his cricketing journey so far, leaving his future in the series against England hanging in the balance.