Power Couple Donates $100,000 for Dykeman Park Clubhouse Revitalization

Kurt and Emily Brandstatter, the benevolent power couple behind Central Paving, Inc., have extended their philanthropic reach to the tune of $100,000 towards the Dykeman Park clubhouse project in Logansport. This generous contribution aims to breathe life into a new clubhouse at the beloved municipal golf course, a cherished landmark that holds a special place in Kurt's heart.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Giving Back

Central Paving, Inc., a fixture in Logansport's business landscape, has long been a stalwart supporter of Parks projects and golf fundraisers in the community. Their latest act of generosity is a testament to their unwavering commitment to uplift the city they call home.

The Brandstatter's $100,000 donation sets the stage for an ambitious fundraising campaign, with the goal of raising at least $3 million in private funds by spring 2026. This timeline is not arbitrary; it is carefully orchestrated to coincide with the golf course's 100th anniversary, a milestone that promises to make the new clubhouse's unveiling all the more poignant.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Support

The Brandstatter's generosity has not gone unnoticed, and their call to action has been answered by the City of Logansport Common Council. In a show of solidarity, the Council has pledged $1 million towards the project, but with one caveat: additional private funds must be raised to unlock the full potential of this collaborative endeavor.

The symphony of support doesn't end there. The community, inspired by the Brandstatter's philanthropic spirit, has rallied behind the cause, eager to contribute to a legacy that will stand the test of time.

Advertisment

A Lasting Impact

For Kurt Brandstatter, the Dykeman Park Municipal Golf Course holds a wealth of memories. It was there, amidst the verdant fairways and meticulously maintained greens, that he honed his golf skills and forged lifelong friendships. The prospect of a new clubhouse, a beacon of community engagement and camaraderie, is a dream he is proud to help bring to fruition.

As the fundraising campaign gains momentum, the vision of a revitalized Dykeman Park golf course becomes increasingly tangible. The new clubhouse promises to be more than just a building; it is a symbol of unity, a testament to the power of collective action, and a celebration of Logansport's rich history.

The Dykeman Park Municipal Golf Course is not merely a golf course; it is a living tapestry woven from the threads of community, friendship, and shared memories. The Brandstatter's $100,000 donation towards the construction of a new clubhouse is a significant stitch in this tapestry, a contribution that resonates with the community and echoes through the halls of the City of Logansport Common Council.

With the goal of raising at least $3 million in private funds by spring 2026, the stage is set for a new chapter in the golf course's storied history. As the fundraising campaign continues to gain traction, the community eagerly anticipates the day when the new clubhouse will stand tall, a testament to the power of unity and the indomitable spirit of Logansport.