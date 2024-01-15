Poulin, Shelton, Heise: PWHL's Three Stars of the Week

In a week characterized by riveting performances, Marie-Philip Poulin, Ella Shelton, and Taylor Heise emerged as the Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) three stars. Their exceptional contributions not only propelled their teams forward but also added new chapters to the league's burgeoning history.

Advertisment

Marie-Philip Poulin: A Hat Trick Heroine

Centre for Montreal, Marie-Philip Poulin, etched her name into the annals of PWHL history. Across two games, she scored three goals, took 10 shots and maintained a plus-3 rating. The highlight of her performance was a hat trick in Montreal's 5-2 victory over New York. This accomplishment places her as the second player in the league's history to achieve this feat.

Ella Shelton: The Inaugural Game's Scorer

Advertisment

Defender Ella Shelton of New York also made her mark. Scoring a goal, providing four assists, and taking six shots in two games, she proved her mettle. Shelton holds a unique place in PWHL history, having scored the first-ever goal in the league during the inaugural game on January 1. This game saw New York triumph over Toronto with a 4-0 score.

Taylor Heise: An Unstoppable Force

While not highlighted in the summary, Taylor Heise's performance was also noteworthy. Heise managed to record two goals and one assist, helping Minnesota claim four of a potential six points in two games played.

These announcements of the stars of the week are an acknowledgement of these players' exceptional contributions to their respective teams and the league. As the PWHL continues to grow in popularity and break attendance records, these players, among others, are setting the bar high for women's hockey.