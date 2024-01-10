Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala’s Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation

In a riveting development, Hugo Broos, the coach of South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, has expressed his apprehensions over the potential absence of key player Mothobi Mvala for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Mvala, a defender for Mamelodi Sundowns, is facing uncertainty due to a groin injury, rendering his participation in the tournament doubtful.

Impact on Bafana Bafana

The absence of Mothobi Mvala is seen as a considerable setback for the team as they ramp up preparations for the continental tournament. Mvala’s presence on the field has been instrumental in past victories, and his potential absence could disrupt the team’s defensive strategies.

Training Game and Injury Report

Bafana Bafana is currently prepping for a training game against Lesotho at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. However, this preparation is marred by the fact that two other Mamelodi Sundowns players, Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane, are also nursing minor injuries. While their injuries are not severe, they are sidelined for the training game.

Next Steps and Possible Replacements

The team’s management and coach Broos are awaiting the final medical report to assess the severity of Mvala’s injury. If Mvala is ruled out, Orlando Pirates centre-back Thapelo Xoki is the likely candidate to step into his shoes. Captain Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane, despite their minor injuries, are expected to recover in time for Bafana’s Group E opener against Mali on January 16.