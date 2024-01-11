Potential Friendly between Malta and Zimbabwe's National Teams: Fact or Fiction?

In a surprising turn of events, the Zimbabwe football governing body has recently revealed that they have received an invitation from the Malta Football Association (MFA) for a friendly international match.

This game is proposed to be staged at Malta's renowned Ta' Qali National Stadium in March. However, in a twist, the MFA has refuted these claims, stating that they will soon be announcing the details for the friendly matches in the coming weeks.

Malta's Football Calendar

The Malta national team, known for its impressive tactics and players, does not have any competitive matches scheduled for the first half of 2024. This has led the association to seek out opportunities to organize a series of friendly games. The aim is to keep the team in top form, honing their skills for the UEFA Nations League matches that are set to kick off in September.

Bid for Promotion

It's clear that the MFA's objective is not just about keeping the players active. They're on a mission. The senior national team is gearing up to make their bid to win promotion to League C in their third attempt. The team's preparation and performance in their friendly matches will be crucial in this endeavour.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

Despite the circulating news about a potential friendly between Malta and Zimbabwe's national team, the Warriors, the MFA has not officially confirmed these details. Football fans around the globe eagerly await the MFA's announcement, hopeful to see the two teams meet on the pitch in a friendly display of football prowess.