Potential Blockbuster Trade: Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros Could Fetch High Value

NHL insider Dave Pagnotta has sparked a discussion surrounding the potential trade value of the Nashville Predators' goaltender, Juuse Saros. In a recent conversation on the Power Play Segment on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio, Pagnotta hinted that Saros could fetch a substantial return in a trade scenario. Considering the high value placed on elite goaltenders like Saros in the NHL, this revelation underscores the complexity and substantial stakes involved in executing major trades.

Blockbuster Trade on the Horizon?

As per Pagnotta's predictions, a trade involving Saros could possibly yield up to four valuable assets. These could take the form of draft picks, active players, or top-end prospects, thereby potentially turning the trade into a blockbuster deal. The magnitude and complexity of such a trade, as Pagnotta points out, are more likely to materialize during the off-season rather than mid-season.

Previous Trades Set Precedents

Pagnotta drew parallels with a prior situation where the asking price for a player of Saros' caliber included two first-round picks, a top prospect who was also a first-round pick, and a fourth asset. This precedent serves as a benchmark for what Nashville Predators might expect in return for their prized goalie.

Nashville Predators' Stance

While the Nashville Predators' coach, Barry Trotz, has expressed his desire to retain Saros, the team is reportedly open to considering significant trade offers. If an overwhelmed offer or a substantial package were to be presented, the Predators might be tempted to reconsider Saros' position. The Predators' openness to such possibilities further emphasizes the high stakes and strategic considerations involved in NHL trades.