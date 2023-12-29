en English
Sports

Postecoglou Criticizes VAR Amid Spurs’ Injury Crisis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:00 pm EST
Postecoglou Criticizes VAR Amid Spurs’ Injury Crisis

On the cold, harsh turf of Amex Stadium, a football match brewed into a controversy. The center of it all, Tottenham Hotspur, managed by Ange Postecoglou, and the object of his ire, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The Spurs’ recent confrontation with Brighton was more than a game; it was a narrative of frustration and perceived injustice.

Controversial Decisions Mar The Game

Postecoglou, the seasoned Australian manager, expressed his displeasure over the VAR’s ruling during the match. The incident in question involved Brighton’s captain, Lewis Dunk, and Tottenham’s player, Dejan Kulusevski. Dunk launched a potentially harmful tackle on Kulusevski, a move that, in Postecoglou’s view, warranted more than the issued yellow card. Despite the rough challenge, Kulusevski managed to persist, returning to the field after receiving medical care.

VAR Under Fire

In a post-match interview, Postecoglou criticized the VAR for the length of time it took to award a penalty following a foul by Kulusevski on Danny Welbeck. He also chided the system for not adequately assessing Dunk’s tackle, which, in his perspective, could have culminated in a grave injury. The match concluded with Tottenham suffering a crushing 4-1 defeat at Brighton’s hands.

A Depleted Spurs

The loss was a heavy blow for Tottenham, already grappling with a growing list of injury woes. Postecoglou shared with the media that Cristian Romero, a crucial player, would be sidelined due to a hamstring strain for an estimated four to five weeks. Romero’s absence compounds the unavailability of other key players, including Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, and the suspended Yves Bissouma.

With the team’s roster visibly depleted, Postecoglou hinted at the possibility of seeking reinforcements during the imminent transfer window. The Tottenham boss acknowledges the uphill battle ahead but remains committed to steering the team back on track, one game at a time.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

