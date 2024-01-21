Post-Match Altercation at AFCON Game Stirs Controversy

In a tumultuous turn of events at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a post-match clash snowballed into a full-blown altercation between the players and staff of Morocco and DR Congo. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, a result that ignited the spark of conflict between Morocco's coach Walid Regragui and DR Congo's captain Chancel Mbemba.

Heated Exchange and Shoving

The scuffle followed a heated dialogue between Regragui and Mbemba after the game. The ensuing chaos led to an uproar that spilled into the tunnel of the stadium, prompting the summoning of additional law enforcement to the venue. The match itself was intense, with both sides vying for victory. Morocco, leading Group F, missed an opportunity to ensure a spot in the knockout stage, while DR Congo's Silas Katompa Mvumpa cancelled out Achraf Hakimi's early goal for the Atlas Lions.

Controversial Comments and Accusations

The situation escalated with allegations that Regragui racially insulted Mbemba, leading to intensified tension. A social media account, claiming to be the official AFCON page, stated that lip-reading analysis found Regragui's words to be 'Look at me while you shake my hand', not a racial slur. The Confederation of African Football (CAF), however, has not confirmed this, and there has been no official statement regarding an investigation into the incident.

The Aftermath: Hate Messages and Standings

In the aftermath of the controversy, Mbemba was the recipient of racist and hateful messages on his Instagram account. Despite the controversy, Morocco remains at the top of their group with four points from two games, while DR Congo trails just behind with two points, adding another layer of tension to the already competitive AFCON tournament.