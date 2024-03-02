Post-Cugini Era: Aquinas Academy Defies Odds with Stellar Season, Playoff Win

Aquinas Academy entered this season amid uncertainties, notably the departure of WPIAL all-time leading scorer Vinnie Cugini. Yet, the team demonstrated resilience and skill, achieving 15 wins and securing a WPIAL playoff victory, marking only the second in its history. Coach George Yokitis and senior forward Josh Schlemmer reflect on the team's performance and the young roster's ability to rise to the occasion.

Stepping Up to the Challenge

With a young team composed mainly of freshmen and sophomores, the void left by Cugini's graduation was a significant concern. However, the Crusaders quickly dispelled doubts by finishing third in Section 3 and showcasing their talents in the playoffs. Junior Jacob Guillen emerged as a standout player, filling Cugini's shoes with impressive performances, including a career-high 37 points in their playoff opener.

Team Spirit and Growth

The Crusaders' journey this season wasn't just about wins and losses; it was a testament to the team's spirit and growth. Even in defeats, Aquinas displayed commendable fight, challenging top-ranked teams and proving their competitiveness. Off the court, their commitment to community service, including volunteering at the Red Door ministry, underscored the team's character and unity.

Looking Ahead

Despite an earlier than desired playoff exit, the season was a success by many measures. With key players like Guillen nearing personal milestones and a solid core of young talent, Aquinas Academy is poised for continued success. The post-Cugini era at Aquinas has begun with promise, setting the stage for an exciting future for the Crusaders.

Aquinas Academy's season not only highlighted the emergence of new talent but also reinforced the team's resilience and collective spirit. As they build on this year's achievements, the Crusaders are transforming past uncertainties into a confident stride toward a bright future in high school basketball.