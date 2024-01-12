Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection

In a surprising turn of events, Posolo Tuilagi, a world champion with the French under-20 rugby team, and an emerging talent in the Perpignan second-row, is currently ineligible for selection to the French national team for the upcoming Six Nations Tournament. This is due to his lack of a French passport, a requirement implemented by the French Rugby Federation since 2016 under the presidency of Bernard Laporte.

Foreign-Born Player Regulation

The regulation was part of Laporte’s strategic decision to prevent foreign players from representing the French national team. A significant move that has been both praised and criticized in equal measure. It is mandatory for a player to hold a French passport to be eligible for team selection, a fact that has put Tuilagi’s participation in jeopardy.

Anticipation and Uncertainty

Despite being a world champion with the French under-20s, and having played 12 matches in the Top 14, Tuilagi remains ineligible for the XV of France due to the lack of a French passport. Born in Samoa, Tuilagi has initiated the process of obtaining French nationality, but it is a time-consuming procedure that could potentially delay his debut for the French rugby team.

Potential Future Opportunities

While Tuilagi awaits his French passport, another player of foreign origin, Emmanuel Meafou, has recently obtained French nationality and is expected to be considered for selection. Meafou’s achievement raises anticipation for Tuilagi’s future contribution to the team. Although he will not be able to play in the Six Nations Tournament with the XV of France, Tuilagi may have the opportunity to join the national team training during the 2024 Six Nations Tournament or continue to play for the French under-20 team, where a French passport is not required.