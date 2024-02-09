Portsmouth F.C. vs Carlisle United: Ticket Sales Soar for League One Showdown

Saturday's League One showdown between Portsmouth F.C. and Carlisle United promises a thrilling spectacle, with over 1,800 tickets already snapped up by Pompey fans. The long-awaited match at Brunton Park kicks off at 3 pm, offering fans an enthralling afternoon of football.

Ticket Sales and Availability

With excitement for the game at an all-time high, tickets continue to be on sale until midday on Friday. Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets through the eticketing site to avoid any last-minute hassle. However, tickets can also be bought at the ticket office inside the Anson Road club shop.

It's worth noting that availability on matchday is likely to be limited, and any remaining tickets will be sold near the away turnstiles. These tickets will be subject to a £3 price increase, making it advantageous to secure tickets in advance.

Special Ticket Considerations

Supporters should be aware of a few special ticket considerations. For instance, anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Additionally, family junior tickets are available for just £10 for fans aged between 11 and 17.

To ensure a smooth entry process, concession ticket buyers are advised to bring proof of identification. Those expecting postal delivery of their tickets, which have not yet arrived, should complete an online form by 4 pm on Friday.

Official Coach Travel and Booking Fees

For fans looking to travel together and enjoy the journey, official coach travel can be booked through Lucketts Travel. Supporters can either book online or by calling to secure their spot.

It's important to note that a £3 booking fee applies for tickets bought in person or over the phone. However, this fee is waived for online purchases, providing supporters with yet another reason to buy their tickets early and digitally.

As Pompey's clash with Carlisle approaches, fans are urged to purchase their tickets promptly to guarantee their place at the highly-anticipated match. With such an electric atmosphere building at Brunton Park, it's a game not to be missed.