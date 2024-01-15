en English
Australia

Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi’s Absence for Asian Cup Duty

In the midst of a pivotal Championship campaign, Portsmouth Football Club (Pompey) finds itself grappling with a significant challenge. The club’s attack, once a formidable force, has been severely hampered by the absence of key attacker Kusini Yengi. The Australian footballer, currently on duty with his national team at the Asian Cup, has left a gaping void in Pompey’s offensive lineup—one that has seen the team’s form wane considerably.

Yengi’s Absence and Pompey’s Dwindling Form

Yengi’s departure has coincided with a stark dip in Pompey’s form. The club has managed to secure just one win in their last six league games, scoring a mere five goals during this period. As a result, their once comfortable lead in the league standings has vanished. The decrease in goals from open play is particularly noteworthy, underscoring the team’s struggles to adapt to Yengi’s absence.

The Impact of Yengi’s Potential Extended Absence

Yengi, whose skill and dexterity have proven invaluable to Pompey, has already missed three games and may be unavailable for several more. The duration of his absence hinges on Australia’s progress in the Asian Cup. Australia kicked off their campaign with a win. If they continue to advance to the latter stages, Yengi could miss up to eight games in total for Pompey.

Awaiting Yengi’s Return

Marking the calendar, fans and teammates alike will be eagerly awaiting Yengi’s return. His first game back could potentially be timed for the home match against Cambridge on February 13. However, this could extend to the game against Reading on February 17, contingent on his recovery and readiness after the final.

The absence of Yengi has transformed the team, making them almost unrecognizable from their previous dominant form. As the urgency to bolster the playing staff—especially in attacking roles—mounts, Pompey must confront the necessity for a mid-season rebuild to reverse the damage.

0
Australia Sports
Salman Khan

