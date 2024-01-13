Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient

In an exciting turn of events, Portsmouth Football Club, affectionately known as Pompey, is all set to tackle Leyton Orient at their home ground, Fratton Park, this Saturday, with a kick-off scheduled for 3pm. Adding a dash of entertainment to the thrill of the game, the club has planned a myriad of attractions to enhance the matchday experience for their faithful supporters.

Matchday Extravaganza: More Than Just a Game

From table football and PlayStation consoles to inflatable games, the FanZone is primed to be a hive of activity. A resident DJ will set the mood with pulsating beats, making sure the fans’ spirits are high even before the game begins. To satiate the hunger of the cheering crowds, the stadium kiosks have arranged a smorgasbord of food and drink options. Early bird deals on pies and pints, a selection of treats from Piglet’s Pantry, and a variety of street food, including vegan alternatives, will ensure that no fan goes hungry.

Seating and Services: A Hassle-Free Experience

While the home section seats are almost sold out, a few are still up for grabs through the ticket exchange until midnight. The club suggests emailing for ticket issues on matchday to avoid high call volumes at the ticket office. For the convenience of Fratton End seated supporters, beer tokens are available for purchase to expedite service at the container bar during half-time. Ensuring a seamless transaction experience, Fratton Park has adopted a cashless system. Contactless payments will be accepted for most transactions, with the exception of programs that also provide a cash option.

Live Coverage and Community Recognition

For fans unable to make it to the stadium, the club ensures they don’t miss out on the action. Overseas fans can enjoy live multi-camera coverage, and UK fans can tune in for audio commentary. In the spirit of EFL Community Weekends, the club will honor volunteer Gill Ripiner at half-time, adding a community-focused element to the matchday experience. Travel to the game has been made easier through a partnership with First Solent, and South Stand supporters can look forward to a new retail kiosk.

As the matchday draws closer, Portsmouth FC fosters an atmosphere of inclusivity and safety. Fans are reminded to report any discriminatory behavior and to keep aisles clear for everyone’s comfort and safety. The Pompey Lottery, selling tickets to support the academy, is yet another attractive feature of this much-anticipated matchday.