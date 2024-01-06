en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Portland Winterhawks Triumph Over Everett Silvertips in Thrilling Shootout

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Portland Winterhawks Triumph Over Everett Silvertips in Thrilling Shootout

In a nail-biting encounter at the Memorial Coliseum, the Portland Winterhawks held their nerve in a shootout to edge past the Everett Silvertips with a final score of 5-4. The intense Western Hockey League match saw both teams fighting tooth and nail, with the lead constantly swinging back and forth.

Winterhawks’ Resilience

Commencing with Everett drawing first blood, the game was characterized by Portland’s gritty comebacks. The Winterhawks never allowed their rivals to build on their momentum, responding to each goal with one of their own. Highlighting this resilience were players like James Stefan and Kyle Chyzowski, whose goals in the shootout proved crucial in securing the win.

Marcus Nguyen’s Heroics

Another standout performer for Portland was Marcus Nguyen. He netted two shorthanded goals, including a crucial equalizer with just 38 seconds left on the clock, bringing the score to 4-4 and pushing the game into overtime. This act of defiance showcased not just Nguyen’s skill, but also the never-die spirit inherent in the Winterhawks’ team.

Dominant Performance

Portland also showcased their dominance in terms of shots, outshooting the Silvertips by a significant margin. This was particularly evident in the third period, where the Winterhawks attempted 25 shots to Everett’s 4. In the goal, Nick Avakyan’s performance was commendable, making 28 saves out of 32 shots. The Winterhawks’ tenacity and strategic gameplay kept their fans on the edge of their seats and culminated in a thrilling victory.

Individual Milestones and Future Challenges

On an individual level, Portland’s Marek Alscher had reasons to celebrate, as he returned with a bronze medal from the World Junior Championship held in Sweden. Looking forward, the Winterhawks are preparing to face the Western Conference leaders, Prince George, in their next game at the Memorial Coliseum. Given their current form and fighting spirit, fans can look forward to another gripping encounter.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hockey

See more
4 hours ago
Detroit Red Wings Sweep California with Thrilling Win Over Anaheim Ducks
In a gripping National Hockey League (NHL) encounter, the Detroit Red Wings claimed a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. The triumph was sealed courtesy of a tiebreaking goal by Michael Rasmussen, landing with just 1:07 left on the third-period clock. The game-winning goal, a deflection off Rasmussen’s skate from a
Detroit Red Wings Sweep California with Thrilling Win Over Anaheim Ducks
NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures
11 hours ago
NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
12 hours ago
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
10 hours ago
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
10 hours ago
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
10 hours ago
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
9 seconds
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
12 seconds
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
3 mins
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
4 mins
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
Unlawful Dismissal of Registrar Mhende-Phiri: A Call for Justice
4 mins
Unlawful Dismissal of Registrar Mhende-Phiri: A Call for Justice
Battling Winter's Respiratory Infections: The Threats of Influenza and RSV
5 mins
Battling Winter's Respiratory Infections: The Threats of Influenza and RSV
Binwell Mpundu Launches 'Icabaiche': A New Voice for the Youth
6 mins
Binwell Mpundu Launches 'Icabaiche': A New Voice for the Youth
Parliamentary Opposition Leadership Engages in Political 'Gambling'
11 mins
Parliamentary Opposition Leadership Engages in Political 'Gambling'
Your Comprehensive Lifestyle Guide: From Golden Globe Fashion to Health Tips
11 mins
Your Comprehensive Lifestyle Guide: From Golden Globe Fashion to Health Tips
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app