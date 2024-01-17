Portland Trail Blazers' Stand on Jerami Grant Ahead of Trade Deadline

As the NBA trade deadline on February 8 approaches, the Portland Trail Blazers are making waves with their stand on forward Jerami Grant. Despite the player's appeal to playoff contenders, Portland is not expected to entertain offers for him. This contrasts with their stance on veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who seems more available for trade. The Sacramento Kings, expressing a willingness to trade players like Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and Davion Mitchell, have shown interest in Grant.

Grant's Resilience and Performance

The 29-year-old Grant, who is in the first year of a five-year, $160 million contract, is averaging 21.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this season. Jerami Grant, known for his versatility, has made significant contributions to several NBA teams, showcasing his impact on both ends of the court. His resilience and adaptability have been evident throughout his career, from his initial steps at DeMatha Catholic High School to his contributions at Syracuse, and thereafter in the NBA. Despite a temporary setback due to illness, he has recovered and is set to return to the court.

Portland's Stand on Grant

Portland's reluctance to discuss deals for Grant suggests they view him as an integral part of their roster. Despite being better suited to play for a contender, Portland seems determined to keep Grant as a veteran presence around their young guards, even if it may not result in immediate success. While the Blazers are struggling through another lost season, it appears that Grant is part of their future game plan. This is reflected in the team's current standing, being in the 14th place in the Western Conference.

Trade Deadline Approaching

Other teams like the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings have shown interest in Grant. However, the Trail Blazers' decision not to entertain offers for him before the trade deadline sets a clear boundary. It will be intriguing to see how the dynamics evolve in the days leading to the deadline and what maneuvers the teams make to enhance their playoff chances.