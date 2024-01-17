Portland Timbers Secure Services of Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau

The Portland Timbers have pulled off a major coup with the signing of Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. The 29-year-old shot-stopper, who carries the laurels of being a part of the MLS title-winning Los Angeles FC squad in 2022, has committed to a two-year contract with the Timbers, extending through the 2025 season with an option for an additional year.

Advertisment

Bringing Experience and Leadership

Crepeau's signing is a significant addition to the Timbers' lineup. With 23 clean sheets in 100 MLS matches, the seasoned goalie has shown his worth in the league. His previously represented teams include Canadian MLS outfits such as the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps. Timbers' head coach, Phil Neville, voiced his enthusiasm over Crepeau's arrival, highlighting the player's leadership qualities and hailing him as one of the top goalkeepers in the league.

Boost for the Timbers

Advertisment

The Timbers are set to gain immensely from Crepeau's wealth of experience and winning mentality. The Canadian international has been instrumental in his previous clubs, notably helping LAFC claim the MLS title in 2022. His signing marks another step in Portland's ambition to compete at the highest level in the MLS.

Crepeau's International Career

On the international front, Crepeau has made substantial contributions to Canada's national team. Despite missing the 2022 World Cup due to injury, he has earned 15 caps for his country and was part of the squad for the CONCACAF Nations League final four in November. His international experience is likely to further bolster his role at the Timbers.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Maxime Crepeau by the Portland Timbers stands as a testament to the club's ambition and commitment to success. As the Timbers prepare for the 2024 season, the addition of Crepeau to their ranks brings not only international experience and a winning mentality but also a new layer of leadership within the squad.