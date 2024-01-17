Portland Timbers Secure Canadian Goalkeeper Max Crépeau on Contract Through 2025

The Portland Timbers have clinched a deal with free-agent goalkeeper Max Crépeau, securing his services through the 2025 season, with an option to extend the contract for an additional year. The 29-year-old Canadian, following a fruitful two-season stint with Los Angeles FC (LAFC), which culminated in a victorious MLS Cup run in 2022, now embarks on a new chapter with the Timbers.

Crépeau's Career Trajectory

Originally hailing from Greenfield Park, Quebec, Crépeau is no stranger to Major League Soccer (MLS). Preparing to kick-start his 12th season in the league, he has previously donned the jerseys of Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps. Despite his last season being prematurely ended by a leg injury during the final match of the tournament, Crépeau has left a significant mark on the MLS. Over his career, he has recorded 23 clean sheets, started in 100 regular-season matches, and made back-to-back MLS Cup appearances.

Timbers' Enthusiasm

The Timbers' general manager, Ned Grabavoy, is particularly enthusiastic about this signing. Crépeau's ability, character, leadership, and experience are viewed as invaluable assets that will undoubtedly benefit the team. This enthusiasm is not unfounded, considering the success Crépeau enjoyed at LAFC, including clinching the 2022 MLS Cup.

International Stage

Crépeau's reputation extends beyond the MLS. On the international stage, he has earned 15 caps for the Canadian national team. Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His move to the Timbers comes in the wake of LAFC's acquisition of Hugo Lloris, the famed former France goalkeeper from Tottenham Hotspur, making his departure from LAFC less surprising.