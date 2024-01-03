en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Portland Thorns Acquired by Bhathal Family in $63 Million Deal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
Portland Thorns Acquired by Bhathal Family in $63 Million Deal

RAJ Sports, steered by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal of Revitate, has sealed a $63 million acquisition of the Portland Thorns, a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. This purchase marks a significant transition in the club’s ownership from Merritt Paulson’s Peregrine Sports to the Bhathal family, known for their investment in the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Continuity in the Midst of Change

The Bhathal family intends to maintain the Thorns’ base in Portland, Oregon, ensuring continuity for the team and its fans. The Thorns will continue to grace Providence Park for their matches, with plans for a new women’s practice facility on the horizon. Lisa Bhathal Merage, a key figure in the acquisition, will take on the role of controlling owner and represent the Thorns on the NWSL Board of Governors. Her brother, Alex Bhathal, will serve as an alternate.

A New Dawn for the Thorns

This ownership transition comes in the wake of a tumultuous period for the Thorns and the NWSL at large. The Thorns, one of the league’s original eight teams and winners of championships in 2013, 2017, and 2022, were rocked by allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by former coach Paul Riley in 2021. Although Riley denied the allegations, he was dismissed from his subsequent role at North Carolina Courage. The ripple effect of the scandal led to the resignation of NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird and the termination of two Thorns executives.

From Scandal to Sale

These unsettling events sparked persistent calls for Paulson to sell the team. The pressure culminated in December 2022, when the Thorns were put up for sale. The process drew multiple bids, ultimately culminating in the Bhathal family’s successful acquisition, which received the approval of the NWSL’s Board of Governors. With this transition, the Bhathal family is poised to usher the Thorns into a new era, with the hope for a brighter future for the team and the league.

0
Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates
Central Pacific Financial Corp., the parent company of Central Pacific Bank, has ushered in the new year with a significant leadership reshuffle. The firm has confirmed Robert Nobriga as the newest member of its board of directors, effective from the 1st of January. Who is Robert Nobriga? Robert Nobriga is not a new face in
Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
1 min ago
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
BYD Overtakes Tesla in Q4 Electric Vehicle Sales
1 min ago
BYD Overtakes Tesla in Q4 Electric Vehicle Sales
Post-Christmas Returns Dipped in 2024: A Sign of Declining Christmas Spending?
48 seconds ago
Post-Christmas Returns Dipped in 2024: A Sign of Declining Christmas Spending?
OPKO Health Announces $200 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
55 seconds ago
OPKO Health Announces $200 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
ATRI Survey Seeks to Break Down Barriers for Women in Trucking Industry
56 seconds ago
ATRI Survey Seeks to Break Down Barriers for Women in Trucking Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
42 seconds
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
43 seconds
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
55 seconds
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
1 min
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
2 mins
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
3 mins
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
3 mins
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
3 mins
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
3 mins
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
18 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app