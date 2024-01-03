Portland Thorns Acquired by Bhathal Family in $63 Million Deal

RAJ Sports, steered by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal of Revitate, has sealed a $63 million acquisition of the Portland Thorns, a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. This purchase marks a significant transition in the club’s ownership from Merritt Paulson’s Peregrine Sports to the Bhathal family, known for their investment in the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Continuity in the Midst of Change

The Bhathal family intends to maintain the Thorns’ base in Portland, Oregon, ensuring continuity for the team and its fans. The Thorns will continue to grace Providence Park for their matches, with plans for a new women’s practice facility on the horizon. Lisa Bhathal Merage, a key figure in the acquisition, will take on the role of controlling owner and represent the Thorns on the NWSL Board of Governors. Her brother, Alex Bhathal, will serve as an alternate.

A New Dawn for the Thorns

This ownership transition comes in the wake of a tumultuous period for the Thorns and the NWSL at large. The Thorns, one of the league’s original eight teams and winners of championships in 2013, 2017, and 2022, were rocked by allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by former coach Paul Riley in 2021. Although Riley denied the allegations, he was dismissed from his subsequent role at North Carolina Courage. The ripple effect of the scandal led to the resignation of NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird and the termination of two Thorns executives.

From Scandal to Sale

These unsettling events sparked persistent calls for Paulson to sell the team. The pressure culminated in December 2022, when the Thorns were put up for sale. The process drew multiple bids, ultimately culminating in the Bhathal family’s successful acquisition, which received the approval of the NWSL’s Board of Governors. With this transition, the Bhathal family is poised to usher the Thorns into a new era, with the hope for a brighter future for the team and the league.