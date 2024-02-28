Portland State Vikings Gear Up for Spring Football: Practice, Pro Day, and New Recruits

As the weather warms and the days lengthen, Portland State Football dives into its spring practice schedule, set to span from April 2 to April 26, culminating in the anticipated Spring Game at Hillsboro Stadium on April 27. With 54 returning letterwinners and 15 starters from the previous season, the Vikings are poised for an action-packed spring. Adding to the excitement, the team will host its Pro Day on March 11, showcasing several players to scouts, though indoor events will be closed to the public.
Deep Bench and Fresh Talent
Portland State's football program boasts an impressive roster for the upcoming spring practices. Over 70 players return with game experience, bolstered by 33 redshirts, 22 of whom participated in games last year. The inclusion of redshirts and transfers brings the total to around 85 players ready for spring action. The Vikings' recruitment efforts have been fruitful, adding 28 new members to the team, including 23 freshmen and five transfers. This recruitment class is ranked within the top 25 at the FCS level according to 247Sports.com, signaling a bright future for the program.
A Packed Schedule
The spring practice schedule is packed with opportunities for players to showcase their skills and for coaches to assess the team's dynamics. Practices are set to take place primarily in the mornings, with a notable scrimmage on April 22 at Stott Community Field. This rigorous schedule is designed to prepare the team for the Spring Game on April 27 at Hillsboro Stadium, a key event for players, coaches, and fans alike. Additionally, the Vikings will hold their Pro Day on March 11, a crucial event for players aspiring to make the leap to professional football, despite the limitations on public attendance for indoor events.
Leadership and Success
At the helm of Portland State Football is Head Coach Bruce Barnum, whose leadership has steered the program to notable successes. The team's 2023 recruiting class was ranked the best in the Big Sky Conference and third best in the FCS, a testament to the coaching staff's ability to attract top talent. Furthermore, the program's emphasis on preparing student-athletes for long-term success is evident through academic achievements and the unique experiences provided to players. Under Barnum's guidance, the team has achieved significant milestones, including accolades for the offensive coordinator and the success of former players at the professional level.
As the Portland State Vikings gear up for their spring practice schedule, the anticipation builds not only for the Spring Game but also for the potential that this team holds. With a blend of seasoned players and fresh talent, the Vikings are set to make waves in the upcoming season. The spring practices, Pro Day, and recruitment successes underscore the program's commitment to excellence and the exciting future that lies ahead.