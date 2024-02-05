Portland Ranks Low in WalletHub's Study for Football Fandom

Portland, Oregon, known for its cultural vibrancy and natural beauty, has found itself in a less flattering spotlight. A recent study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, has placed Portland among the lower-ranked cities for football fans. Based on an assortment of 21 different metrics, the city secured an overall position of 167 out of 249 cities in the United States.
An In-depth Examination of Football Fandom
The study by WalletHub was a meticulous examination of cities that boast at least one college or professional football team. The evaluation criteria included factors such as the number of teams, stadium capacity, and fan engagement. The goal was to paint a comprehensive picture of the football landscape across cities and their respective fervor for the sport.
A Tale of Two Rankings
While Portland's support for professional football teams may not be as robust, it managed to climb the ranks in terms of college football enthusiasm. Here, the city of roses secured a more respectable position, coming in at 149. This underscores the bifurcated nature of football fandom in Portland, with college football seeming to resonate more with the locals.
Unpacking the Rankings
Cassandra Happe, an analyst who commented on the study, offered insights into the characteristics that determine the best football cities. According to her, team success, game-day experience, and the dedication of the fanbase are paramount. Portland's position in the ranking echoes a lower intensity of these factors when juxtaposed with other cities. It is a reflection not of the city's lack of love for the sport, but perhaps of the fervency and engagement that the sport incites among its residents.