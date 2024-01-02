en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Port Vale’s Uncharacteristic Performance Leads to Defeat Against Carlisle United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Port Vale’s Uncharacteristic Performance Leads to Defeat Against Carlisle United

In a dramatic football showdown, Port Vale conceded their lead to bottom-of-the-league Carlisle United, resulting in a 2-1 defeat. The game, which saw Vale’s defence unravel, has underscored the need for a more robust squad and experienced players.

Uncharacteristic Performance by Vale

The match saw an invigorated Vale taking an early lead in the second half with Ben Garrity’s goal at 49 minutes. However, the team’s grip on the game gradually loosened, culminating in an equalizer by Carlisle at 79 minutes and a decisive goal in added time. Port Vale’s manager, Andy Crosby, expressed disappointment over the team’s lack of organization during a pivotal corner that led to Jon Mellish’s winning goal for Carlisle.

Setback for Vale

The loss, which saw Vale’s stellar record at set plays tarnished, served as a wakeup call for the team. Crosby pointed out that a penalty conceded by Vale and the crucial corner in the last minute of the game led to their defeat. He stressed that Vale’s performance was uncharacteristic and lamented that his team had been grappling with injuries and illness, impacting their gameplay.

Future Improvement and Preparation

Crosby emphasized the urgent need for improvement in all facets of the game. He also voiced concern over his players’ readiness to handle the pressure in such high-stake situations, given their performance in the recent match. The loss to Carlisle has pushed Vale down to the 15th spot in League One, adding more urgency to their need for improvement.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High School Basketball: Starwood Sets Record, Aurora Schools Shine in Holiday Tournaments

By Salman Khan

Swansea Strength & Conditioning: Tailoring Fitness Goals in 2024

By Salman Khan

Las Vegas Raiders Miss Playoffs: Key Challenges and Potential Solutions

By Salman Khan

New Coach on the Horizon for Cologne as Bundesliga Restart Looms

By Salman Khan

AEW Women's Tag Team Titles: A New Era in Women's Wrestling? ...
@Sports · 1 min
AEW Women's Tag Team Titles: A New Era in Women's Wrestling? ...
heart comment 0
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology

By Salman Khan

Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque

By Salman Khan

Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW’s Worlds End

By Salman Khan

Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals

By Salman Khan

Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
Latest Headlines
World News
Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options
11 seconds
Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options
UK's Conservative Party Under Fire for Chinese-Made Doomsday Clock
16 seconds
UK's Conservative Party Under Fire for Chinese-Made Doomsday Clock
Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent Restaurant Inspections
23 seconds
Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent Restaurant Inspections
Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
23 seconds
Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation
25 seconds
Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar
33 seconds
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar
Dry January: Liverpool's Alcohol-Free Social Scene
35 seconds
Dry January: Liverpool's Alcohol-Free Social Scene
High School Basketball: Starwood Sets Record, Aurora Schools Shine in Holiday Tournaments
36 seconds
High School Basketball: Starwood Sets Record, Aurora Schools Shine in Holiday Tournaments
Swansea Strength & Conditioning: Tailoring Fitness Goals in 2024
1 min
Swansea Strength & Conditioning: Tailoring Fitness Goals in 2024
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app